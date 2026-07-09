Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils suffer 'major blow' as key target signs new contract

By Matt Law | 09 Jul 2026 08:43 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 08:45

Aurelien Tchouameni has reportedly signed a new long-term contract at Real Madrid, ending Manchester United's hopes of signing him during this summer's transfer window.

Man United have already missed out on deals for Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali this summer, but it had been claimed in recent weeks that the Red Devils were planning to go all-in for Tchouameni.

The France international is one of the leading defensive midfielders in world football and would have been a statement signing for the 20-time English champions.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tchouameni has now signed a new contract at Bernabeu until the summer of 2031.

The report claims that incoming Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has been key to the deal, with the Portuguese making it clear that he wants to keep the midfielder.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Tchouameni 'signs' new deal at Real Madrid

According to RMC Sport, Tchouameni's first choice had always been to remain at Real Madrid despite the firm interest from Old Trafford.

There are suggestions that the midfielder's wages will rise to around £11m a year, making him one of the top earners at Bernabeu.

Confirmation of the 26-year-old's new deal is set to arrive in the coming days, and it is another major blow for Man United, who have thus far been frustrated in the market.

Manchester City beat their city rivals to a deal for Anderson, while both Fernandes and Tonali have made big-money moves to Tottenham Hotspur.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Chelsea's Santos 'set' to arrive at Man United in £50m deal

Man United have agreed a £50m deal to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea, though, with the midfielder set to undergo a medical before the end of the week.

The 20-time English champions have also come to an agreement with Atalanta BC over a deal for Ederson, but it is understood that another medical will take place in the UK before the club decide whether to proceed.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: "Manchester United to conduct thorough medical exams on Ederson before determining whether to proceed with a €45m deal. Clarity expected soon now the World Cup has finished."

Mason Mount is expected to be given an extended run in a central midfield spot during Man United's pre-season, with Kobbie Mainoo still with England at the 2026 World Cup, and Manuel Ugarte facing a long period out with a serious knee injury.