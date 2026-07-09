Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Man Utd set 'surprise deadline' for wantaway England forward before pre-season

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Jul 2026 03:14

Manchester United are in a race against time to arrange a permanent transfer for Marcus Rashford before their pre-season training camp in Dublin.

The Red Devils will fly to Ireland on August 8, immediately after a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, with Rashford due to return following a three-week break after England’s World Cup campaign.

SunSport reports that United want the forward’s future resolved before the squad assembles, as all World Cup participants are set to be available.

Rashford, who has not featured for United since December 2024, has been clear about his desire to secure a move before the World Cup.

The 28-year-old confirmed he wanted a decision made early, but if not, he would wait until after the tournament to focus fully on England.

Barcelona declined their £26m option to buy the forward, preferring to sign Anthony Gordon instead, while Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest; however, Rashford is said to be keen to join a club competing in the Champions League.

No more loans as United look at replacements

© Imago

United are believed to be unwilling to sanction another loan for Rashford after last season’s spell at Barcelona, where he scored 14 goals as they retained the La Liga title and reached the Champions League quarter-finals under Hansi Flick.

The club are actively seeking a permanent solution, with West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville among the names under consideration.

The only major outgoing at Old Trafford this summer so far has been Rasmus Hojlund’s £38m switch to Napoli.

Rashford’s return date and next steps for United

© Imago / ANP

Should England progress to the later stages of the World Cup, Rashford’s return to club duties will be pushed to early August.

United want a swift resolution to avoid distractions during their pre-season under Michael Carrick.

With the transfer window moving quickly, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining where Rashford will be playing in the 2026-27 campaign.