Andre Onana's Man United future decided as goalkeeper 'signs on the dotted line'

By Matt Law | 02 Jul 2026 20:12 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 20:15

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly agreed to return on loan to Trabzonspor for the 2026-27 campaign.

Onana spent last season on loan with Trabzonspor, making 33 appearances for the Turkish outfit in all competitions, conceding 40 times and keeping six clean sheets.

The Cameroon international had allegedly initially been hopeful of returning to Man United this summer to battle Senne Lammens for the number one spot.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Onana has now signed a one-year loan deal with Trabzonspor to spend a second season with the Turkish outfit.

The report claims that Man United will receive a maximum loan fee of £1.3m depending on how Trabzonspor perform next season.

© Imago

Man United's Onana 'to return' to Trabzonspor on loan

The 30-year-old helped Trabzonspor win the Turkish Cup last season, and it is understood that the Turkish side were the only serious contenders for him this summer.

There will allegedly be no option to purchase Onana next year, but the two clubs could still come to a separate agreement over a permanent transfer.

Onana arrived at Man United in 2023 off the back of an excellent campaign at Inter Milan, but it has been a real struggle for the Cameroonian at Old Trafford.

The goalkeeper made a series of high-profile mistakes during his time between the sticks, and he lost his starting role at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago

Onana's time at Man United has been dominated by errors

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan recently said that he was expecting his club to keep hold of Onana this summer.

"I think Andre Onana will stay with the team. We’ve met his financial demands," Dogan told Ajansspor. "The fans like him too. He’s a decent bloke.

"I don’t think we’ll have any problems. I don’t think he’ll find the same level of interest in him anywhere else. So I think he’ll stay with the team."

Man United have signed Tom Heaton to another one-year deal, but Altay Bayindir is set to leave alongside Onana, so the Red Devils will bring in another goalkeeper to provide competition for Lammens during the 2026-27 campaign.