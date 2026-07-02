Preview: Degerfors vs Malmo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jul 2026 19:33 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 19:35

Travellers Malmo will hope to bounce back from their poor start to the 2026 Allsvenskan season by getting the better of Degerfors at Stora Valla on Saturday.

The visitors are ninth with 13 points after nine matchweeks, an unusually low position for the league's most successful club, whereas the hosts are 12th with 10 points having drawn 2-2 with Brommapojkarna on May 31 in their 10th top-flight outing.

Match preview

Degerfors were fortunate that they only conceded twice against Brommapojkarna considering they faced six big chances and numerous attempts from around the six-yard box.

Bruket are winless in six matches, with the team succumbing to defeat twice in that time, while their draw last time out extended their streak without a clean sheet to eight games.

At the other end of the pitch, manager Henok Goitom will be pleased that his side have netted in each of their last seven clashes, though their return of 12 Allsvenskan goals only betters the tally of three other teams in the league.

The club are level on points with 14th-placed IFK Goteborg, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot, though there is no reason to panic given they still have 20 league fixtures left to play.

Degerfors have played at home six times this season, with the club winning once, drawing twice and losing three times at Stora Valla.

© Imago

Malmo's 2026 has so far been one of immense disappointment considering they look likely to miss out on the title for a second consecutive season, whereas they had finished first in four of the previous five campaigns.

It came as no surprise to see boss Miguel Angel Ramirez dismissed in late May, with Gaute Helstrup now set to take charge of his first game this weekend.

Malmo may have beaten Halmstads BK 5-2 on May 30 - their most recent league fixture - but that only arrested a streak of four consecutive losses.

In fact, the visitors have suffered defeat in five of their past seven Allsvenskan outings, conceding at least two goals in six of those matches.

Malmo won 4-1 in the corresponding fixture against Degerfors in 2025 while also drawing 1-1 at home, though they have lost their last two games on the road.

Degerfors Swedish Allsvenskan form:

D

D

L

D

L

D

Malmo Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W

L

L

L

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Degerfors know they will be without centre-back Juhani Pikkarainen for the rest of the season because of a knee injury, meaning Nasiru Moro could come into the lineup next to regular Sebastian Ohlsson.

The most likely candidates to feature in midfield are Elias Barsoum and Kazper Karlsson, who have made seven and 10 league starts this season respectively.

Malmo will be without attacker Anders Christiansen and defender Pontus Jansson, the latter of whom has been ruled out for the entire campaign.

In light of Jansson's absence, expect to see a back four consisting of Johan Karlsson, Bleon Kurtulus, Andrej Duric and Busanello.

After scoring twice against Halmstads, Erik Botheim is a certain inclusion up front, while Sead Haksabanovic could play in a supporting role.

Degerfors possible starting lineup:

Igonen; Fritzson, Ohlsson, Moro, Lindell; Netabay, Barsoum, Karlsson, Rafferty; Vukojevic, Taranis

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Olsen; Karlsson, Kurtulus, Duric, Busanello; Busuladzic, Rosengren, Skogmar; Haksabanovic, Botheim, Sjostrand

We say: Degerfors 2-2 Malmo

Now that Malmo have a new head coach in place, they could pose significantly more challenges to Degerfors.

However, it is difficult to overlook their frailty at the back, so perhaps fans should expect an entertaining stalemate at Stora Valla.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.