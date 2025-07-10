Preview: AIK vs Degerfors - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Swedish Allsvenskan clash between AIK Fotboll and Degerfors, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Separated by a gulf in form and points, third-placed AIK Fotboll welcome struggling Degerfors IF to the Strawberry Arena on Saturday in round 16 of the Allsvenskan season.

With the hosts aiming to stay within touching distance of the summit, the Brukets make the trip to Solna having lost five games in a row, as they attempt to halt their alarming slide toward the relegation zone.

Match preview

AIK have quietly established themselves as one of the season’s top performers, and Mikkjal Kjartansson Thomassen's side remain firmly in the title mix as the Allsvenskan campaign hits its midpoint.

After 15 matches, the Solna-based side have amassed 29 points and currently trail only the top two in the standings - leaders Mjallby AIF on 34 points and second-placed Hammarby on 33.

With only two losses all season, the six-time league champions have found a blend of defensive solidity and attacking thrust that has proved hard to contain.

Central to that consistency has been their home form; AIK are unbeaten in eight successive Allsvenskan matches at the Strawberry Arena, a run that includes impressive wins over IFK Goteborg, Elfsborg and Mjallby AIF.

Although their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat away to Halmstads BK, AIK had previously showcased their home dominance with a convincing 3-0 victory over Goteborg, underlining their strength at the Friends Arena.

Thomassen has relied on a clear tactical structure, often deploying a 3-4-3 formation that balances midfield control with wide attacking options. Midfielder Johan Hove has been the key player, netting six goals in 15 appearances, while Mikkel Thychosen and Bersant Celina have both contributed goals and assists from deeper roles.

Beyond the numbers, AIK have demonstrated resolve in tight games; they have avoided defeat in 25 of their last 29 league outings, a run that speaks to both their discipline and match management.

In contrast, Degerfors IF travel to Solna in the midst of a dismal run; the visitors have slumped to 14th place, with only 13 points from 14 matches, and currently sit just above the automatic relegation zone.

Tobias Solberg’s side began the season in promising fashion, but recent weeks have laid bare their vulnerabilities; the 1992–93 Svenska Cupen winners have lost five consecutive Allsvenskan matches, shipping 14 goals in that sequence, and they have won just one of their last nine league games.

Their most recent outing ended in a humbling 5-1 defeat at the hands of Djurgardens, a match that showcased many of their defensive frailties. Prior to that, they suffered home defeats against Brommapojkarna and Osters IF, conceding five goals without reply.

A particular concern for Solberg will be the away form. Degerfors have suffered two straight defeats on the road and have conceded 16 goals across their last six away fixtures. While they did snatch a 4-3 win against Hacken in late April, such performances have been the exception rather than the norm.

That said, the visitors do possess attacking threat; forward Omar Faraj has been the star in the final third, scoring six goals in 10 matches, while midfielder Mika Rafferty has chipped in with four goals of his own, but defensive vulnerabilities continue to undermine their efforts.

Degerfors will be wary of their recent record against AIK, although results have been relatively even over the past few years, they were held to a 1-1 draw in their most recent meeting back in February 2025. Before that, AIK recorded a routine 2-0 victory in September 2023 and are unbeaten in the last two meetings on home soil.

AIK Fotboll Swedish Allsvenskan form:

DDWLWL

Degerfors Swedish Allsvenskan form:

WLLLLL

Team News

AIK are managing several absences ahead of this weekend’s encounter.

Alexander Beraki remains suspended, while Dino Besirovic is also unavailable. Meanwhile, a host of players, including Andreas Redkin (cruciate ligament), Eskil Edh (back), Jere Uronen (head), Martin Ellingsen (Achilles), and Victor Andersson (groin) continue their recoveries and are not expected to return in time.

Despite the fitness issues, the hosts should stick with their usual 3-4-3 formation. Kristoffer Nordfeldt will start in goal behind a back three of Sotirios Papagiannopoulos, Taha Isherwood and Yasin Geiger; Mikkel Thychosen and Antonio Saletros will likely provide width from the flanks, while Arbnor Csongvai partners Bersant Celina in central midfield.

Further forward, Johan Hove and Amin Ayari are expected to operate just behind Andreas Kakoullis, who will lead the line as the primary goal threat. Hove in particular will look to continue his fine form, having netted six goals so far this season.

Degerfors are also dealing with injury problems, with Bernardo Morgado, Leon Hien and Luc Kassi all set to miss out.

Coach Tobias Solberg is expected to maintain a 4-2-3-1 shape, with Ronni Forsell in goal and a back four of Samuel Ohlsson, Joseph Pikkarainen, Mounir Diaby and Sebastian Ohlsson.

Captain Naim Netabay will anchor the midfield alongside Christos Gravius, while Marcus Rafferty, Edi Barsoum and Melker Lundgren support six-goal forward Omar Faraj.

AIK Fotboll possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Papagiannopoulos, Thychosen, Isherwood; Geiger, Csongvai, Celina, Saletros; Hove, Ayari; Kakoullis

Degerfors possible starting lineup:

Forsell; Ohlsson, Pikkarainen, Diaby, S Ohlsson; Gravius, Netabay; Rafferty, Barsoum, Lundgren; Faraj

We say: AIK Fotboll 3-1 Degerfors

While AIK suffered a minor blip last time out, their home form and superior squad quality should see them return to winning ways. Degerfors have leaked goals at an alarming rate, especially on the road, and AIK will fancy their chances of exploiting that fragility. Expect the hosts to dominate proceedings and claim a relatively comfortable victory in front of their own fans.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



