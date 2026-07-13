England vs. Argentina: Two reasons why Kobbie Mainoo could be secret weapon in World Cup semi-final

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jul 2026 21:48

Manchester United starlet and England outcast Kobbie Mainoo could be Thomas Tuchel's secret weapon against Argentina for two reasons, a Red Devils legend has told Sports Mole.

The 21-year-old was named in Tuchel's 26-man England World Cup squad after resurrecting his Man United career under Michael Carrick, starting 16 Premier League matches as the Red Devils secured a return to the Champions League.

However, Mainoo has not been given a single chance to impress at the 2026 World Cup, having been an unused substitute in each of England's six matches so far.

Even when an under-the-weather Declan Rice was taken off at half time against Norway, Eberechi Eze was selected to come on instead of Mainoo, and Reece James was also preferred in midfield towards the end of the quarter-final victory.

Man United great Gary Pallister has expressed surprise at Mainoo's lack of minutes, but he has affirmed that the midfielder could still make a difference against Argentina due to his eye for goal and ability to "inject energy" into a match.

Why Kobbie Mainoo could be England's secret weapon in Argentina game

© Imago / APL

"I am a bit surprised that Kobbie Mainoo hasn’t got a look in yet," Pallister said. "In conditions where keeping the ball is paramount, I think he’d suit the team very well. He’s very good at manipulating the ball, keeping possession of it and finding a pass.

"He has suffered for a while, especially in the first half of last season under Ruben Amorim, so he’s probably used to this happening by now.

"I would love to see him get more minutes, but how can you argue with Thomas Tuchel’s decisions when the team keeps winning? There will always be questions asked about Tuchel’s tactics and substitutions, but those questions will stop if they go on to win the World Cup.

"It will be a frustrating time for Kobbie, but who knows what could happen for the rest of the tournament? He could still have a part to play because he can inject energy into any game and he has a goal in him."

Mainoo is just one of three England outfield players yet to play a single minute at the World Cup, alongside Ivan Toney and Trevoh Chalobah, the latter of whom was a late replacement for the injured Tino Livramento.

Is Kobbie Mainoo's Man United future at risk?

© Imago / IPS

While Mainoo struggles for minutes in North America, Man United are about to bring in two new midfielders, having already confirmed the signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea for £50m.

A £35m swoop for Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans is also close to completion, after the Red Devils hit the pause button on a deal for Atalanta BC's Ederson due to a reported medical issue.

Tielemans, Santos and Mainoo are all more technically-minded players than Ederson and the departing Casemiro, whom Man United are yet to replace with a pure number six who can break up attacks.

Carrick is expected to pursue such a midfielder before the window shuts, potentially leaving Mainoo, Santos and Tielemans to battle for one remaining midfield place if Bruno Fernandes stays put as expected.

However, with Manuel Ugarte also set to depart and the Champions League requiring a deeper squad, Mainoo is expected to play a prominent role at club level in 2026-27.

Gary Pallister was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Sport.