Argentina lineup vs. England: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 semi-final as stars fight to partner Lionel Messi

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Jul 2026 15:43

Still in the hunt for back-to-back World Cup wins, Argentina will clash with old foes England on Wednesday, when the pair meet for a potentially classic semi-final in Atlanta, Georgia.

The reigning champions are expected to name a familiar starting XI, despite only scraping past underdogs Cape Verde and Egypt in the first two knockout rounds, then eliminating 10-man Switzerland after extra time.

Captain and talisman Lionel Messi will lead the side out once again, having seen his long goalscoring streak finally brought to an end - albeit he still registered another World Cup assist against the Swiss.

Despite missing two penalties, the 39-year-old maestro has struck eight times so far; the only South American player to score more at one global finals was Brazil’s Ademir, who netted nine back in 1950.

Alongside Messi in his quest to win an epic Golden Boot race, either Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez will do the hard running required to assist their strolling skipper - head coach Lionel Scaloni has a tough choice to make.

Both strikers scored in extra time last weekend, though the latter started and could keep his place. Meanwhile, towering targetman Flaco Lopes, who set up that stunning Alvarez goal against Switzerland, offers a late option from the bench.

While the back four seems settled, Facundo Medina is pushing to replace Nicolas Tagliafico on the left flank; Nahuel Molina should line up on the right, with Premier League pair Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero in the centre.

Molina's Atletico Madrid teammate Thiago Almada made an impact after appearing as a substitute on Saturday, but with containing Jude Bellingham in mind, Leandro Paredes offers a more pragmatic presence and is set to join the usual midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister.

Argentina possible starting lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez

> Click here to see how England could line up for their World Cup semi-final against Argentina