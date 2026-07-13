Chelsea transfer news: Major Alejandro Garnacho update in Xabi Alonso's first press conference

By Darren Plant | 13 Jul 2026 16:00

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that Alejandro Garnacho could leave Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

Despite spending just one season with the Blues, it has become apparent that the Argentina international could be moved on over the coming weeks.

Roma have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, who contributed just two goals and four assists in 33 Premier League and Champions League appearances during 2025-26.

Reports have suggested that Chelsea officials are currently only prepared to entertain permanent offers for the winger.

However, it remains to be seen whether Roma are prepared to meet Chelsea's valuation, said to be at least £34m.

© Iconsport / Alberto Gardin / ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso speaks on Garnacho at first Chelsea press conference

On Monday afternoon, Alonso addressed the British media for the first time since being appointed Chelsea manager at the end of May.

When quizzed on the future of the former Manchester United player, the Spaniard appeared to hint that he did not feature in his plans.

Alonso told reporters: "We have spoken to the sports director and there's an interest from him, from another club, so let's see how it develops.

"I hope it finishes in the best possible way for all parties."

© Imago / Sportimage

Garnacho's time at Chelsea nearing a conclusion?

With Garnacho allegedly not involved during the opening training sessions under Alonso, it appears clear that he will not play for the club again.

There are players ahead of him in the pecking order, while Alonso does not always play with out-and-out wingers.

When Roma have only spent more than £35m on a single on three occasions in their history, BlueCo may have to be prepared to reach a compromise if they want to finalise a transfer.

Even that comes through an initial loan fee or a deal paid in instalments, it makes sense for all concerned to find a solution.