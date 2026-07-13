England vs. Argentina: Thomas Tuchel receives fresh injury boost before World Cup semi-final showdown

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jul 2026 15:24 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 15:25

England have been boosted by the news regarding Nico O'Reilly’s fitness ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup 2026 semi-final showdown with reigning champions Argentina in Atlanta.

The Three Lions are in high spirits after coming from behind to beat Norway 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals last weekend.

O’Reilly started that match at left-back – his fifth start in six games at the World Cup – but the Manchester City starlet was taken off in the 86th minute shortly before extra time began.

It has since emerged that O’Reilly gestured to the bench asking to be substituted after feeling a problem with his hamstring.

However, Sky Sports News reports that the 21-year-old has not suffered any major strain and he should be able to take full part in training this week.

Djed Spence came on for O’Reilly against Norway and is another left-back option for head coach Thomas Tuchel, but O’Reilly is expected to remain in the first XI against Argentina if he comes through training.

England vs. Argentina: O’Reilly, Rice set to take part in full training this week

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Elsewhere on the fitness front for England, Declan Rice is thought to have fully recovered from a sickness bug that forced him to spend three days in bed in the build-up to the quarter-final.

Rice came off at half time against Norway, but like O’Reilly, the Arsenal midfielder is expected to train fully with his teammates this week.

Some other England stars, including captain Harry Kane, Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi and John Stones who all played the full 120 minutes against Norway, will be monitored in training as they continue to recover from the extreme heat and humidity experienced in Miami.

Guehi had missed a number of training sessions in the build-up to England win over Norway due to a minor hamstring tweak, while Stones had only played a total of 35 minutes at this summer’s tournament before that point and had not featured much for Man City earlier this year.

Nevertheless, both Guehi and Stones are in contention to retain their centre-back partnership against Argentina, with Ezri Konsa potentially continuing at right-back if Reece James is not fully fit to start.

Tuchel will hold a pre-match press conference with one senior England player on Tuesday where he will offer a fresh update on the fitness of his squad ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Argentina, who also required extra time to beat Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals.