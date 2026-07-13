Arsenal transfer news: Ethan Nwaneri future verdict delivered ahead of pre-season (exclusive)

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jul 2026 13:25

Ethan Nwaneri could still have a future at Arsenal, but the teenager is under extreme pressure to impress in pre-season, a former Gunners midfielder has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The 19-year-old will soon return to London Colney following an ultimately unsuccessful loan spell with Marseille, whom he joined in January with the pretence of playing under Roberto De Zerbi.

Nwaneri scored on his Marseille debut in a 3-1 win over Lens on January 24, but De Zerbi left his role with Les Olympiens just a couple of weeks later, and the Arsenal loanee seldom impressed for the remainder of the season.

Nwaneri ended his stint in Marseille with just two goals and an assist from 11 appearances, and his Arsenal future is now clouded in uncertainty, but his contract does not expire for another four seasons.

As a result, former Arsenal man Stefan Schwarz believes that Nwaneri can still have a part to play, but the 19-year-old's chances will hinge on how he performs over the summer.

Ethan Nwaneri sent firm Arsenal pre-season warning

© Imago / News Images

Asked if Nwaneri could reignite his Arsenal career, Schwarz replied: "Yes, but this pre-season is very important for him to show Mikel Arteta that he has a future and can be part of the first team.

"I like him a lot, he is young, great technical ability and so much skill and when he has played, looked comfortably in the team.

"But with Saka, Madueke and also Max Dowman now getting minutes, it is difficult for Nwaneri to impress, so he will have to really do well to have a space in the squad. Or if not, he may then seek a move to get first-team football."

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures begin with a trip to Girona on August 1, before subsequent meetings with Real Betis (August 5), Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup (August 8) and Como (August 12).

Mikel Arteta's squad then take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 16, five days before beginning their Premier League title defence at home to newly-promoted Coventry City.

Does Ethan Nwaneri have a future at Arsenal?

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

While Schwarz name-checked Arteta's three right-wing options when discussing Nwaneri's future, the Gunners have viewed the England Under-21 international as a central player moving forward.

However, Martin Odegaard's presence and Eberechi Eze's signing meant that Nwaneri was third in the number 10 pecking order last season, although neither of the former two shone on a consistent basis.

Odegaard's own future has even been called into question after an injury-hit couple of years, while Eze could play more matches on the left wing next season if both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard leave.

Arsenal are expected to bring in at least two supporting attackers, though - Christos Tzolis and Morgan Rogers top the list - so Nwaneri will not be guaranteed regular minutes by any stretch.

If the Premier League's youngest-ever player cannot prove himself in pre-season, the curtain may prematurely come down on his Arsenal career, after 10 goals and two assists from 51 games in all tournaments.

Stefan Schwarz was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's England World Cup 2026 odds.