Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta gets ‘green light’ for blockbuster summer deal after fresh talks

By Lewis Blain | 13 Jul 2026 12:14

Arsenal have been handed fresh encouragement in their pursuit of one of Europe's most coveted forwards.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has continued working behind the scenes on a potential deal for Julian Alvarez, with the north Londoners refusing to give up despite strong competition.

The latest developments suggest Arsenal may now have a significant advantage over Barcelona if the striker decides to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

Arsenal chief Andrea Berta holds talks over Julian Alvarez transfer

© Iconsport / Zuma

According to TEAMtalk, Berta has held direct talks with Alvarez as Arsenal continue to explore a blockbuster move.

The Gunners have remained in regular contact with the Argentina international's representatives throughout the summer, while Paris Saint-Germain have also made their interest clear.

Although Alvarez's preferred destination remains Barcelona, Arsenal have been encouraged by the player's willingness to consider a move to the Premier League, handing them the 'green light' to pursue a move.

Perhaps more importantly, Atletico have reportedly informed Alvarez's camp that they would be prepared to sanction a move to Arsenal.

The Spanish club are determined not to strengthen either Barcelona or city rivals Real Madrid, leaving the Gunners in a favourable negotiating position should the player decide to leave La Liga.

Barcelona have reportedly submitted an offer worth just over €100 million (£85 million), but club president Joan Laporta has publicly warned that the proposal will not remain on the table indefinitely.

Why Arsenal hold an advantage over Barcelona in Julian Alvarez race

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner / DeFodi Images

Arsenal's biggest advantage is not financial but political.

Atletico would much rather sell one of their star players abroad than strengthen a direct domestic rival, making the Premier League champions a far more attractive destination from the selling club's perspective.

That gives Berta a clear route to completing a deal if Barcelona fail to reach an agreement with Alvarez. The sporting director has already built a relationship with the player through direct talks and knows Arsenal would have little trouble negotiating with Atletico if given the green light.

Convincing Alvarez remains the biggest obstacle as Barcelona is still understood to be his preferred destination, but Laporta's latest comments suggest the Catalan club's patience is beginning to wear thin.

Arsenal, therefore, have every reason to stay in the race. Alvarez would immediately elevate Arteta's attack with his relentless work rate, intelligent movement and proven ability to score goals at the highest level.

If Barcelona's pursuit stalls, Arsenal appear perfectly placed to take advantage.