Not just Youri Tielemans: Man Utd now handed huge transfer boost in bid to sign £42m midfielder

By Lewis Blain | 13 Jul 2026 12:31

Manchester United's midfield rebuild is gathering pace after agreeing a deal to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Red Devils boss Michael Carrick is still expected to add further reinforcements following the collapse of the club's move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Now, another long-standing target in Manu Kone could also be edging closer to Old Trafford.

Manchester United handed Manu Kone transfer boost

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

According to reports in Italy, United have received a fresh 'boost' in their pursuit of the AS Roma midfielder after manager Gian Piero Gasperini admitted the Italian club may have to sell players to satisfy Financial Fair Play requirements.

Speaking to Rai Radio Uno (via Sport Witness), Gasperini praised Kone's development before acknowledging Roma's financial situation.

"I believe there will be more clarity in the coming weeks," he said, admitting the club still needs to balance the books despite returning to the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Roma's asking price has fluctuated throughout the summer.

Atletico Madrid reportedly saw a €40 million (£34 million) bid rejected, while recent reports have valued Kone at around €60 million (£52 million). However, previous estimates suggested a fee closer to €50 million (£42 million) could prove enough.

United have emerged as one of the clubs monitoring the France international after switching attention away from Ederson.

Could Man Utd sign both Manu Kone and Youri Tielemans?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

There is every reason why United can pursue both deals.

Tielemans brings proven Premier League quality, experience and composure in possession, but Carrick's midfield overhaul cannot stop there. Casemiro has departed, Manuel Ugarte faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury, and United simply lack detpth in central areas.

With Andrey Santos also arriving, Kone would add something different. The France international is an athletic, progressive midfielder who carries the ball well, wins duels and has shown throughout the World Cup why so many top clubs have tracked his development.

Signing three midfielders in one summer might once have seemed excessive, but United's current situation demands it, and the Red Devils boss needs enough quality to compete across multiple competitions while ensuring injuries do not leave his squad short again.

If Roma's financial position forces them into negotiations, then United should act quickly. After skipping on Ederson, adding both Tielemans and Kone alongside Santos would transform Carrick's midfield options available ahead of the new season.