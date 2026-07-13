Andrey Santos: £50m Man United signing makes huge Michael Carrick claim after joining from Chelsea

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jul 2026 15:04 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 15:08

Manchester United have announced the signing of midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea, subject to registration.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract until June 2031, with the option to extend for a further year, and he moves to Old Trafford for a reported £48m plus £2m in add-ons.

Santos has become Man United’s first signing of the summer under new permanent head coach Michael Carrick, while he represents the second big-money sale from Chelsea under their new boss Xabi Alonso, following Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid.

The Brazilian departs Stamford Bridge after making 47 first-team appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, featuring in 27 Premier League games and six matches in the Champions League last season.

Santos won the FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues in 2025 having previously experienced spells out on loan at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg, and he is now looking forward to a fresh challenge at Man United.

Carrick labelled the “perfect coach” by Santos after Man Utd arrival

Dreams do come true.@04Andrey is proof of that ? pic.twitter.com/2ZiSP7y9ai — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2026

Speaking to Man United’s official website following confirmation of his transfer, Santos said: “Everything about Manchester United is special; it is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented.

“As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick, he is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams.

“Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Andrey is an outstanding midfielder with excellent technical qualities and the ability to impact the game at both ends of the pitch.

“He was a key target for us in an important position, so we are delighted that he will join Michael’s squad so early in pre-season.

“Despite already having extensive experience, leadership abilities and proving his talent at the highest level, Andrey still has enormous potential to develop further, and we cannot wait to see him flourish at Manchester United.”

Santos could make Man Utd debut this weekend

Welcoming our new recruit ? pic.twitter.com/I1K5bVv79i — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2026

Santos, who will wear the No.17 shirt at Old Trafford, is joining a Man United side who finished third in the Premier League table last season and have qualified for the 2026-27 Champions League.

The midfielder will link up with his new Red Devils teammates ahead of the club’s Scandinavian pre-season tour which begins with a friendly fixture against Wrexham in Helsinki on Saturday.

Santos could soon be joined at Old Trafford by fellow midfielder Youri Tielemans, as Man United are reportedly on the brink of signing the Aston Villa and Belgium star for £35m.

Roma’s Manu Kone is also on Man United’s radar, while experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow is close to completing a move from Leeds United on a free transfer.