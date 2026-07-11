Chelsea transfer news: Blues wingers swap clubs as 19-year-old's loan exit confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jul 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 12 Jul 2026 00:00

Chelsea have confirmed the loan exit of Jesse Derry to Sporting Lisbon, shortly after the young attacker extended his contract with the Blues.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Derry had agreed to join Sporting for the 2026-27 season after breaking into the Blues' first team during the 2025-25 campaign.

The 19-year-old made his senior Chelsea debut in an FA Cup fourth-round win over Hull City, before also coming off the bench in the fifth-round success against Wrexham.

Two months later, Derry made his first Chelsea start and full Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest, but his landmark occasion was cruelly cut short due to a serious head injury.

Derry collided with Nottingham Forest's Zach Abbott and had to be stretchered off the Stamford Bridge field, but he recovered quickly and was back on the bench against Tottenham Hotspur two weeks later.

Chelsea confirm Jesse Derry loan exit to Sporting Lisbon

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Fresh from extending his Chelsea deal until 2032, Derry - who only joined the West London club from Crystal Palace in 2025 - will now spend the next year in Portugal, and he expressed his delight at his arrival in his first interview with Sporting's social channels.

"It's an incredible feeling. I'm really looking forward to getting on the pitch and playing in front of all the fans. I can't wait to get started," the 19-year-old said.

"When I think of Sporting CP, I think of players who excite the fans and young players. Coming here was a very easy decision. It means everything.

"I know how much this Club represents to Sporting fans and I am prepared to always give my best. I know that Sporting CP creates different players who are capable of expressing themselves on the field. I feel that this will be the perfect place for me.

"I decided to come to Sporting CP to try and help the Club win titles. I know that's the main ambition here and that's what I also want to do."

Chelsea seek Geovany Quenda repeat with Jesse Derry loan switch

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Derry makes the move from Chelsea to Sporting at the same time Geovany Tcherno Quenda - another highly promising teenage wide man - is heading in the opposite direction.

Chelsea agreed the signing of Quenda in 2025, and the 2007-born wing-back has now officially joined Xabi Alonso's side, signing an eight-year contract until 2034.

Quenda burst onto the scene with Sporting and had racked up 26 goal contributions from 86 matches by the time he left, scoring nine of his own and providing 17 assists across all competitions.

The teenager also excelled on both flanks for the Portuguese giants, and Derry's own versatility fuels hope that the Englishman could be a similar success story in Lisbon.