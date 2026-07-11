Norway vs. England live commentary: World Cup 2026 score, team news and updates

By Ben Knapton | 11 Jul 2026 20:59

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Norway and England at the Hard Rock Stadium!

The Three Lions and the Scandinavian giants are about to scrap it out for a semi-final against either Argentina or Switzerland, before a potential final showdown with either Spain or France.

Stay entirely up to date with our live blog below!

Norway vs. England: What's the story?

Entertainment should not be in short supply when Norway and England butt heads, as the former have scored and conceded in all of their World Cup matches en route to a historic quarter-final.

Stale Solbakken's men finished in a respectable second place in Group I behind 2018 victors France, before successive 2-1 wins over Ivory Coast and five-time champions Brazil in the last 32 and last 16 respectively.

The indomitable Erling Haaland scored both of Norway's goals in their victory over the latter, taking him onto seven goals for the 2026 competition already - just one behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

However, Haaland and his Norwegian teammates must reverse a worrying historical trend in Florida, as Landslaget have never beaten a European team in a World Cup game, drawing two and losing four of their previous such fixtures and suffering defeat in both of their previous World Cup knockout matches against teams from the continent.

Meanwhile, England have also found their shooting boots at the Mundial recently, netting seven times in their last three games to reach the quarter-finals for the 11th time in their history.

The Three Lions overcame justified concerns about the Azteca altitude and Jarell Quansah's red card to beat Mexico 3-2 in the last 16, and Thomas Tuchel now endeavours to guide the country into just their fourth men's World Cup semi-final.

Just one behind Haaland in the Golden Boot chase, six-strike Harry Kane will set a new record for the most goals at a single major tournament by an English male player if he makes the net ripple tonight; Gary Lineker also bagged a sextet at the 1986 World Cup.