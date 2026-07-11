Spain injury suspension list and return dates for France World Cup semi-final: Yeremy Pino, Nico Williams, Nico Williams updates

By Ben Sully | 11 Jul 2026 21:44

Spain will look to reach their second World Cup final when they take on France in Tuesday's heavyweight clash in Arlington, Texas.

La Roja are just two wins away from winning the World Cup for the first time since 2010 after negotiating a tricky quarter-final tie against Belgium on Friday.

Mikel Merino replicated his heroics from the last-16 success against Portugal, coming off the bench to net an 88th-minute winner in a dramatic 2-1 victory against the Red Devils.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Spain's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with France, who are looking to progress to a third successive World Cup final.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: July 14 (vs. France )

There were concerns that Pino would miss the rest of the tournament after sustaining a collarbone injury in the final group game against Uruguay.

Tests later confirmed that the winger suffered an acromioclavicular sprain rather than the worst-case scenario of a fractured collarbone. Pino is fit to play against France despite the fact that he has not featured in any of the last three matches.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: July 14 (vs. France)

Williams came into the tournament on the back of an injury-hit campaign with Athletic Bilbao. The 23-year-old then sustained a groin issue following a challenge by Uruguay's Nicolas de la Cruz on matchday three.

After missing two games, Williams was deemed fit enough to feature as a late substitute against Belgium, so he should be available for Tuesday's quarter-final, although it remains to be seen whether he will be ready to start.

Victor Munoz

© Iconsport / Aflo

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: July 14 (vs. France)

Munoz sustained a calf problem in the lead-up tournament before he suffered a setback in his recovery when he picked up another muscle issue.

The new Liverpool winger is yet to play in the tournament, although he was passed fit ahead of Friday's quarter-final. As a result, he should be able to offer Luis de la Fuente minutes off the bench if required in Tuesday's clash with France.

Spain suspension list

La Roja have no players suspended for the last-four tie. All yellow cards have been wiped off ahead of the contest, meaning only a red card will result in suspension for the potential final.