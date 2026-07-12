Argentina 3-1 Switzerland: 'Luck was on our side' — Scaloni's contradictions after Argentina's latest hard-fought victory

By Axel Clody | 12 Jul 2026 06:34

Argentina are through to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, but once again they made life considerably harder than necessary.

As against Cape Verde in the round of 32 and Egypt in the round of 16, Switzerland pushed the Albiceleste all the way before a 3-1 defeat in extra time. Coach Lionel Scaloni faces a significant challenge ahead of Wednesday's semi-final against England.

To his credit, Scaloni was candid after the final whistle. 'We need to be realistic. There are many aspects of our game that need improvement. Sometimes victory can hide those details, but we know they exist,' he told reporters.

On the question of fortune, he was equally blunt: 'Honestly, luck was on our side at certain times.' What he said, however, sits in direct contradiction with what he has done on the pitch.

Scaloni remains loyal to his convictions, and his problems

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Cao Can

Argentina's short-passing system, with players clustered centrally to maximise Messi's influence, functioned well in the group stage against Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Against more competitive opposition in the knockout rounds, it has looked increasingly fragile, and the physical condition of the key players involved is the central reason why.

Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister are all carrying heavy physical loads, a situation made worse by the additional burden of covering ground when Messi is not in possession.

Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez — both goalscorers against Switzerland — are operating below their technical best. Thiago Almada has lost his starting place entirely, replaced by Leandro Paredes, who has been one of the few genuinely impressive Argentinian performers at this World Cup.

The decisions to bring in Paredes and replace Facundo Medina with Nicolas Tagliafico at left-back were sound. But that is largely where Scaloni's pragmatism ended.

Having already seen the underperformances of Enzo, Mac Allister and de Paul against Cape Verde and Egypt, the manager added Valentin Barco, Giovani Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios to his backup midfield options for the knockout stage.

Against Switzerland, with the same problems recurring in front of him, he kept the same structure until the 78th minute, when he finally brought on Nico Gonzalez at left-back. De Paul did not come off until the 85th minute. Enzo stayed on until the start of extra time.

And when the substitutions came, they were almost exclusively attacking. Lautaro, Alvarez, Flaco Lopez and Almada all entered the pitch. No midfielders. Paredes departed injured — though he later indicated it was not serious — while Cristian Romero, who arrived at the tournament managing a physical problem, left exhausted and was replaced by Nicolas Otamendi.

This is a squad that needs rotation. So far, Scaloni has been reluctant to provide it.

The 2022 title was built on adaptation, this feels different

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner / DeFodi Images

When Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar, one of Scaloni's most praised qualities was precisely his willingness to adapt. Seven matches produced seven different starting line-ups, including the use of a three-man defence.

When experienced players failed to deliver, he did not hesitate. He handed Enzo Fernandez, then 21, and Julian Alvarez, then 22, starting roles despite their limited international experience at that point. Both proved decisive in winning the title.

In 2026, Scaloni appears more attached to his core group and less willing to make the adjustments the results are demanding. That conservatism produced a victory against Switzerland.