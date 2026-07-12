Argentina 3-1 Switzerland: Alvarez extra-time wonder goal sends Argentina past Switzerland — England await

By Axel Clody | 12 Jul 2026 05:16

Argentina are through to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup after a gruelling 3-1 victory over Switzerland in Kansas City that required 120 minutes to settle, a moment of individual brilliance from Julian Alvarez to break the deadlock in extra time, and another reminder that this Argentine side is a long way from their best.

It was Alvarez who rescued them. With the score at 1-1 and the match edging towards penalties, the striker collected a pass from Flaco Lopez and drove a thunderous effort into the far corner from outside the area on 112 minutes.

Lautaro Martinez added a third in added time after Switzerland committed men forward, confirming a result that flattered Scaloni's side but confirmed their place in the final four.

It's advantage Argentina as Alexis Mac Allister heads his nation into an early lead ?? pic.twitter.com/kQ5pyxDzuE — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026

Argentina 3-1 Switzerland: What just happened?

The opening period was largely controlled by Switzerland, who moved the ball well but were hampered significantly by the absences of Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas. Without their two most creative outlets, the Swiss could not generate the clear-cut chances their possession deserved.

Argentina, against the run of play, broke the deadlock from a set piece. Lionel Messi picked out the run of Alexis Mac Allister from a corner, and the Liverpool midfielder headed home.

With that assist, Messi became the all-time leading provider of assists in World Cup history.

The best chance before the break fell to Dan Ndoye in a counter-attack, who found Breel Embolo, whose effort was kept out by a strong Dibu Martinez save. A deflected Mac Allister effort that curled wide was the sum of Argentina's other attempts in an unconvincing first half.

Dan Ndoye levels things for Switzerland ??



It's 1-1 in Kansas City... pic.twitter.com/Gm87IvcaX7 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026

Argentina returned from the interval marginally improved, only to concede almost immediately. Switzerland's sustained pressure told and Ndoye delivered a deserved equaliser. Worse could have followed, Dibu Martinez produced four saves before the pivotal moment of the match arrived.

Embolo was shown a red card for simulation in the middle of the pitch, a naive act that effectively ended the contest as a contest. With ten men, Switzerland no longer had the resources to threaten a winner. Argentina dominated the remainder of normal time, with Mac Allister, Messi and Lisandro Martinez all going close before the final whistle.

What a way to win it ?



Julian Alvarez beautifully fires Argentina into the lead in extra time... pic.twitter.com/gjwI0YYPV9 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026

In extra time, Gregor Kobbel continued to produce outstanding interventions before Alvarez's unstoppable strike broke the deadlock. With Switzerland pressing forward in the closing stages, Thiago Almada fashioned a chance on the break and Lautaro converted the rebound to make it 3-1.

Argentina win despite playing well below their best

Lautaro Martinez with the icing on the cake for Argentina ?? pic.twitter.com/7iHow8lZeK — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026

Until Embolo's red card, Switzerland had dominated possession and applied individual pressure on Argentina in the attacking half, forcing Scaloni's side into long balls. Argentina attempted 48 of them — by far the most of any team at this World Cup — which is the antithesis of their preferred game.

The Albiceleste's strength lies in short passing combinations through the presence of Messi, Mac Allister, Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Leandro Paredes.

None of that fluid interplay materialised against the Swiss, with the pressure and positional discipline of their opponents disrupting Argentina's system entirely and forcing four good saves from Dibu before the sending-off changed the dynamic.

The physical condition of the squad is also a concern, as it has been throughout the knockout rounds following tight wins over Cape Verde and Egypt. The fitness of Enzo Fernandez and de Paul in particular — both essential to closing the middle of the pitch — is a question that will not go away.

Semi-final against England promises fireworks

Argentina's semi-final opponents are England, and the tie will be played on Wednesday. The occasion carries the weight of decades of history between the two nations, and Argentina will need to be considerably better.

It is a match that could expose Argentina's physical limitations further. England's squad is built almost entirely from Premier League players, accustomed to the most intense domestic league in world football, and Thomas Tuchel's side arrive in strong form.

The question is how the weight of a nation that has not won a World Cup since 1966 will weigh on the English, against a side that carries no burden of expectation, but whose legs may feel the accumulation of two periods of extra time in three knockout matches.