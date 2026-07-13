England lineup vs. Argentina: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 semi-final as Thomas Tuchel faces huge selection calls

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Jul 2026 16:22 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 16:22

After 60 years of hurt, England are just one win away from their second World Cup final, meaning Thomas Tuchel's selection for Wednesday's semi-final showdown with Argentina could be crucial.

Before heading to Atlanta, his priority has been recovery from a draining 120-minute slog in Miami, where the Three Lions eventually knocked out Norway.

During that clash, Ezri Konsa suffered cramps in his hamstring, but he should be fit enough to start in midweek, as England's right-back quandary goes on.

Previous incumbent Jarell Quansah must serve the second game of a two-match ban, while Reece James only returned to action against Norway after missing most of the tournament with a muscular problem, making him a risky pick.

On the left, Nico O’Reilly was withdrawn with a minor hamstring complaint of his own; though the Manchester City man is also expected to fully recover, versatile wide man Djed Spence is on standby to cover either full-back role if required.

Among the walking wounded are two Arsenal stars: Declan Rice was ill for three days before the Norway game, while a neural issue has affected his hamstring and lower back for several weeks; Bukayo Saka is also far from peak fitness.

When Rice was substituted - partly for tactical reasons, according to Tuchel - England lost some momentum, so he will surely be patched up and partnered with Elliot Anderson in midfield.

Saka seems to have found some sharpness and made another influential cameo from the bench; having played for over an hour, he could now be ready to start, taking over from clubmate Noni Madueke.

If so, he would join Jude Bellingham - who has just scored back-to-back braces - Anthony Gordon and Golden Boot candidate Harry Kane in a potent front four.

England possible starting lineup: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

> Click here to see how Argentina could line up for their World Cup semi-final against England