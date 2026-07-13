Manchester United transfer latest: Three targets that could join Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans in new-look midfield

By Ellis Stevens | 13 Jul 2026 20:58

Manchester United enjoyed a fabulous second half of the 2025-26 season after Michael Carrick's appointment in January, eventually securing a third-placed finish in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

Following their strong finish to the campaign, Carrick's side headed into the summer transfer window with a clear objective - revitalise and rebuild their midfield department.

After being linked with numerous midfielders, the Red Devils confirmed their first arrival of the window this week as Andrey Santos joined from Chelsea, and a second signing looks set to be completed in the coming days.

It has been reported that Youri Tielemans will follow the Brazilian through the door at Old Trafford after Man Utd activated the Belgian's release clause at Aston Villa, meaning he will become their second midfield signing of the window.

Those two additions significantly strengthen and alter the profile of Manchester United's midfield, with Santos bringing tenacity and intensity both in and out of possession and Tielemans adding experience, composure and an elite passing range to a department that already includes the talented Kobbie Mainoo.

However, following the departure of Casemiro and with Manuel Ugarte set to be sidelined by a long-term injury, the Red Devils are still lacking one key midfield profile - a physically dominant ball-winner capable of breaking up play, providing defensive protection and also able to cover plenty of ground.

With that in mind, Sports Mole takes a look at three players who could complete Manchester United's new-look midfield.

© Imago / Sportimage

Scott has been heavily linked with a move away from Bournemouth throughout the summer, with reports that Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United have monitored the midfielder.

Although Scott may not be the typical ball-winning and physically dominant midfielder, the 22-year-old was one of the standout performers from the fantastic Cherries team last term - and his significantly improved out-of-possession work was particularly noticeable.

In the 2025-26 Premier League season, Scott registered 12.2 defensive contributions, 6.14 recoveries and 2.55 clearances per 90 minutes - ranking among the top 16% of players in his position.

Furthermore, Scott's ability to receive the ball under pressure and quickly burst past opponents with his impressive dribbling - ranking in the top 14% of midfielders for successful dribbles per 90 last season (0.91) - as well as combine with teammates and progress attacks, would provide Man Utd with valuable solutions in possession.

Therefore, alongside providing defensive work rate, Scott would offer superb control and technical ability, allowing Carrick to set up to dominate possession and dictate the tempo of matches.

A deal for the midfielder is unlikely to be cheap, with reports of an £80m asking price, but Manchester United would surely reap the rewards from adding Scott to their ranks.

Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion)

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Unlike Scott, Brighton & Hove Albion's Baleba is much more in the mould of a traditional ball-winning and physically dominant midfielder.

Baleba established himself as one of the Premier League's most promising midfielders during the 2024-25 campaign, which earned the interest of a number of Europe's elite sides.

Man Utd were, coincidentally, one of those sides, and the Red Devils were reportedly looking to make a move for Baleba towards the end of last summer before ultimately being dissuaded by Brighton's asking price of £100m.

The Cameroon international's performances slightly dipped during an inconsistent 2025-26 season, leading to Brighton supposedly dropping their demands, and Man Utd may therefore be tempted to return for Baleba's signature this summer.

Alongside being a powerful runner and boasting great strength in duels, Baleba is also extremely capable of driving runs forward and picking out passes with his superb left foot.

Baleba's defensive qualities would also allow the likes of Tielemans and Mainoo to move further forward, providing greater creative support to the likes of Bruno Fernandes.

Still just 22-years-old and boasting huge potential, Baleba is certainly a deal that would be worth looking at for Manchester United.

Manu Kone (Roma)

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Finally, Roma's Kone is another player who could be perfect as Manchester United's final midfield option.

Kone was linked to a number of top European teams before making the surprise move to Roma in 2024, and the France international is back on the radar of Europe's elite this summer.

Alongside adding the physicality required in Man Utd's engine room, Kone would also provide additional height in the midfield department - standing at 185cm tall - as well as clear strengths in possession.

Kone boasts the technical quality to progress the ball forward thanks to his excellent dribbling and passing, while he is also more than capable of sitting back and acting as the primary defensive midfielder.

That has been particularly evident during the 2026 World Cup, with Kone sitting slightly deeper for France than his usual positioning for Roma, while also still demonstrating his abilities going forward at times.

Interestingly, Kone has frequently served as Aurelien Tchouameni's deputy during the World Cup - including replacing Tchouameni due to injury in recent matches - and the Real Madrid man had previously been linked to Manchester United earlier in the window, highlighting their desire for a similar profile.

Such versatility could be perfect for Carrick, allowing the manager to hand Kone more defensive duties against stronger opposition and also give him greater license to roam forward against teams that may sit in lower blocks.