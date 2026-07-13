Preview: Sutjeska Niksic vs Kairat - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jul 2026 20:25 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 20:27

Seeking to overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit, Sutjeska Niksic play host to Kairat at Gradski Stadion Niksic for the second leg of their Champions League first-round qualifier on Wednesday.

The winners of this contest on aggregate will take on Cypriot side Omonoia in the second qualifying round later this month.

Match preview

After leading his team through three successive friendly defeats between the end of June and beginning of July, Sutjeska Niksic head coach Milorad Pekovic oversaw a 2-1 away loss to Kairat in their Champions League first-leg tie last week.

Marko Mvaljevic’s 90th-minute equaliser appeared to be enough for the visitors to snatch a share of the spoils, but Marc Gual had the last laugh for Kairat, as he netted in the third minute of stoppage time to seal a slender victory for the hosts.

Sutjeska Niksic have never played in a major European competition, suffering defeat on six occasions in Champions League qualifying, and they simply have to beat Kairat on Wednesday if they are to stand a chance of progressing this term, ideally by a margin of 2+ goals if they wish to avoid extra time.

Pekovic still remains hopeful that his side can mount a comeback on home soil, but defeat on aggregate for the Blue-Whites will see them drop down into the Conference League's second qualifying round, which may offer a more realistic route into continental competition for the 2026-27 campaign.

Sutjeska Niksic are yet to begin the defence of their Montenegrin top-flight title, which they won for a sixth time last season, and they are now focused fully on bidding to keep their Champions League dream alive on Wednesday.

As for Kairat, they qualified for the Champions League proper for the first time in their history last season, memorably beating Scottish giants Celtic in the playoff round to earn a place in the League Phase.

Yellow-Blacks finished rock bottom of the 36-team standings, accumulating just one point from eight games (D1 L7), but having had a taste of what it is like to compete with Europe’s elite, the Kazakhstani side are desperate to advance through the qualifiers again this term.

Kairat have briefly shifted their focus away from their quest to win a third successive top-flight title. Rafael Urazbakhtin’s side currently sit second in the table and only one point behind leaders Ordabasy after winning 11, drawing six and losing just one of their 18 league games in 2026.

Just two away defeats have been suffered by Kairat across their last 12 games across all competitions, and they require merely a draw on Wednesday to edge past Sutjeska Niksic to the next round of Champions League qualifying.

Sutjeska Niksic Champions League form:

L

Sutjeska Niksic form (all competitions):

L

Kairat Champions League form:

W

Kairat form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

Sutjeska Niksic boss Pekovic is not expected to make too many changes, if any, to his starting lineup, though he may ponder a couple of alterations in the final third.

New signing Kenroy Campbell was not involved in last week’s first leg, but the Jamaican winger could be available for selection on Wednesday and may battle with Petar Anicic for a start on the right flank.

Vasilije Cavor was the Blue-Whites’ top scorer last season with 11 goals and he is expected to continue on the left side of attack, while a midfield partnership of Deni Hocko, Jovan Cadjenovic and Marko Simum may remain intact.

As for Kairat, summer signing Gual has contributed to six goals (four goals, two assists) in as many games since joining the club in June, and is expected to lead the line once again.

Lucas Africo opened the scoring in last week’s first leg and he is likely to retain his starting spot at centre-back alongside captain Aleksandr Martynovich, while 11-goal Portuguese forward Jorginho is set to continue in a central attacking role.

Sutjeska Niksic possible starting lineup:

Giljen; Golubovic, Babic, Kopitovic, Raznatovic; Hocko, Cadjenovic; Campbell, Simun, Cavor; Mvaljevic

Kairat possible starting lineup:

Anarbekov; Tapalov, Martynovich, Africo, Mata; Oksanen, Kasabulat; Mrynskiy, Jorginho, Jukkola; Gual

We say: Sutjeska Niksic 1-2 Kairat (Kairat to win 4-2 on aggregate)

Sutjeska Niksic can ill-afford to sit back and must take the game to Kairat on home soil if they wish to overturn the one-goal deficit. However, we expect the visitors to have more than enough quality, as shown in the first leg, to get the job done in Montenegro and secure their spot in the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.