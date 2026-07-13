2026 World Cup: Spain boss Luis de la Fuente facing "dilemma" for semi-final vs. France

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jul 2026 19:44 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 19:47

Ahead of Spain's 2026 World Cup semi-final against France, Sports Mole's Senior Reporter Oliver Thomas discusses whether Mikel Merino could come into the La Roja XI.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: "It's a tricky one"

France vs. Spain preview

It's a tricky one. It's a dilemma that De la Fuente faces before this semi-final.

I think it's a similar dilemma that Julian Nagelsmann faced with Germany and Dennis Undav earlier in the tournament when he was having such a huge impact off the bench during the group stage.

Merino has now established himself as Spain's super sub. De la Fuente may feel on the one hand that Merino is doing well in his current role as this super sub.

Some will think, why change him when he's performing well as a finisher, as a fresh face coming off the bench in the latter stages of games?

But on the other hand, some will think that maybe he could contribute for Spain earlier in matches if he gets a start.

For me, it's not necessarily about rewarding Merino with a start after what he's produced off the bench. It's all about what suits the team.

If Merino were to start and he doesn't quite have the same impact as he would have liked, and the manager then looks to bring him off, will Spain have another super sub to call upon?

Is there another ace up their sleeve, or should Merino remain the man to come off the bench and provide something different?

Interestingly, Merino did start in midfield in the last game between Spain and France, at that 5-4 Nations League win. He started ahead of both Olmo and Fabian Ruiz.

But I personally think that De la Fuente will feel that his current system works best with Olmo as the advanced midfielder to begin with, and Merino held back as a super sub, as a late game weapon.

If Spain do wish to break down this France side, who have this strong centre-back pairing of Saliba and Upamecano, they'll need the playmaking abilities of players like Olmo and Pedri in and around the box, with Rodri deeper dictating play from midfield.

And as the game goes on, if Spain are in need of a goal and as players begin to fatigue, you can look to bring on a different profile, a player like Merino.

His movement in and around the box in the final third, his runs in behind defences, is really impressive. I think that's the approach Spain are more likely to take, sticking with the plan that's got them this far.

It's great for Spain to have these options. These are good dilemmas for Spain to have, and Spain are pretty much guaranteed to name a strong starting lineup given the strength and depth they have.

The same can be said for France, and both teams will need to be on top of their game for this one. Hopefully we'll be blessed with a really entertaining semi-final.