France vs. Spain: Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal are preparing to collide and all eyes will be on elite attacking duo

By Matt Law | 13 Jul 2026 18:16 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 18:20

France vs. Spain - it's a proper game. Two incredibly proud footballing nations, two excellent teams, multiple superstar footballers - only one country can make the final.

It would be wrong to discuss this match and only focus on Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal without mentioning the fact that excellent attacking talents such as Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Mikel Oyarzabal will also be taking to the field.

However, it could well come down to which one of Mbappe or Yamal performs the strongest, such is their importance for their respective teams.

Lionel Messi will have something to say about it, but Mbappe has been arguably the best player at the 2026 World Cup, especially in terms of overall contribution.

© Imago / Visionhaus

France, Spain will meet for a spot in 2026 World Cup final

Mbappe did not have the season that he would have wanted at Real Madrid in 2025-26, but the 27-year-old scored 42 times in all competitions for the Spanish giants - hardly a disastrous campaign from a personal point of view.

The forward has eight goals and three assists in six appearances at the 2026 World Cup and is now on 20 goals in 20 matches at the famous tournament.

Only Messi (21) has more goals at a World Cup, but Mbappe could have two more World Cups left, while this will surely be Messi's last.

The pair could come head-to-head once again in this summer's final, with Argentina taking on England in the competition's second semi-final.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Yamal needs a statement performance at 2026 World Cup

However, Yamal will surely have something to say about that, with the 18-year-old still looking for a statement performance in this year's tournament.

Yamal did not have the ideal preparation for the 2026 World Cup, having suffered a thigh injury in April which ended his campaign - there was never any serious doubt of the Barcelona attacker missing the World Cup, but it would be fair to say that it has taken him a while to get up to speed at the tournament.

The teenager is on one goal and zero assists from six appearances at this tournament - hardly elite numbers considering his incredible talent.

Yamal found it tough against Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes in the round of 16 and was also unable to have a serious impact against Belgium in the quarter-finals.

© Iconsport / Aflo

Mbappe, Yamal are preparing to take centre stage

This is Yamal's stage, but his performance level will need to improve if Spain are to have a serious chance of overcoming France in the semi-final.

Naturally, there will be eyes on both Mbappe and Yamal on Tuesday night: it is not only France vs. Spain but Real Madrid vs. Barcelona. Two genuine superstars who are both currently in the top five players in world football - Mbappe might now be first.

These are the matches that define players; if France win the World Cup this summer and Mbappe remains instrumental, he might become the best French footballer of all time.

Yamal could get there in the future for Spain. Both will surely have more chances, this is not the last-chance saloon as it was for Cristiano Ronaldo, but chances to play in World Cup finals do not come around too often.

Eyes will be on Mbappe and Yamal to see which player takes centre stage on Tuesday night.