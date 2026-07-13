Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso reveals Nicolas Jackson plans amid suggestions of Blues reunion

By Darren Plant | 13 Jul 2026 17:31

Xabi Alonso has suggested that Nicolas Jackson still has a future at Chelsea.

Last summer, the Senegal international was allowed to join Bayern Munich on a season-long loan, with the Bundesliga champions theoretically holding a buy clause to purchase the versatile attacker.

However, it quickly became apparent that they had no intention of paying £56m for the player, who effectively played backup to Harry Kane for the duration of 2025-26.

After 11 goals and four assists from 34 appearances for Bayern, Jackson is now back at Chelsea with seven years still left on his contract.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Alonso addresses Jackson, Chelsea plans

On Monday afternoon, Alonso addressed the British media as he was officially unveiled at a press conference.

When asked about the situation with Jackson, the Spaniard hinted that he was ready to use the 25-year-old in 2026-27.

He told reporters: "He is joining in the tour that we are starting in Asia and I am looking forward to start with Nico at that time."

© Imago

Why signs look positive for Jackson return to Chelsea

Jackson is yet to commence pre-season training with Chelsea courtesy of Senegal reaching the last 32 of the World Cup.

While no specific date for his return has been provided, it is likely to come in approximately one week.

Alonso has seemingly already made the decision to part ways with Alejandro Garnacho, who has not started pre-season training and the Blues boss has confirmed is talking to another club.

The fact that Jackson is seemingly already assured of a chance to impress Alonso suggests that he is viewed as a part of the first-team plans moving forward.

That said, Joao Pedro, Emanuel Emegha, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu are also viewed as potential options for the centre of the attack.