Man United told next transfer priority after £85m Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans signings (exclusive)

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jul 2026 17:13 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 17:14

Manchester United must focus their efforts on signing a centre-forward after getting Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans through the door, a Red Devils legend has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Michael Carrick has already bolstered his midfield with the signing of Santos on a five-year deal with the option of a sixth, after his £50m transfer from Chelsea was announced on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before Santos was unveiled as a Man United player, reports emerged that the Red Devils were set to sign Tielemans from Aston Villa after triggering the £35m release clause in his contract.

Tielemans will arrive instead of Atalanta BC's Ederson after a deal for the Brazilian collapsed - reportedly due to a medical issue - although Man United could revisit the transfer later on in the summer window.

However, Gary Pallister believes that fans will be underwhelmed by Santos's arrival and has implored Old Trafford chiefs to go after a big-name number nine once Tielemans is through the door.

Why Man United desperately need to sign a new striker

© Imago / Sportimage

"I haven’t seen too much of Andrey Santos, but I think Manchester United fans will feel a bit underwhelmed having been linked with Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson earlier in the summer," Pallister said. "They’ve been linked with big names and then ended up singing someone who can’t get in Chelsea’s starting XI.

"I don’t know what the plan is at United – whether it’s down to FFP or their wage structure – but I’m hoping Michael Carrick is getting to bring in players that he wants. I still think they need a couple of marquee signings who are genuine big names.

"What they really need is a centre-forward. Benjamin Sesko did a good job last season but he’s not the finished article. They need an experienced striker to help him out and take some of the burden off his shoulders."

Sesko is one of five recognised centre-forwards in the Man United squad alongside Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee, Chido Obi and Ethan Wheatley, although the former largely played as a left-winger towards the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Man United are expected to entertain offers for the out-of-favour Zirkzee, while 18-year-old Obi and 20-year-old Wheatley have not been deemed ready for regular first-team football yet.

Why Man United may not need a new striker

© Imago / ANP

Cunha's exploits at centre-forward for Brazil during the 2026 World Cup, where the 27-year-old scored three goals for the Selecao, suggest that he could rotate and compete with Sesko in the number nine role next term.

Patrick Dorgu's serious hamstring injury deprived Carrick of a useful wide option for a couple of months in 2026, but the ex-Man United midfielder now has another left-winger available - Marcus Rashford.

The England international is back from a highly successful loan spell at Barcelona, where he registered 14 goals and 14 assists and won the La Liga title, but his feats were not enough for a permanent switch.

Instead, Barca are about to add Karim Adeyemi to their ranks alongside Anthony Gordon, so the door has seemingly been slammed shut on Rashford returning to Camp Nou.

Rashford will not decide his future until after the World Cup, but if Carrick can convince him to stick around and share left-wing duties with Dorgu, Cunha and Sesko can both shoulder the centre-forward burden.

Gary Pallister was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Sport.