Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa identify Lucas Digne replacement, Francisco Trincao future decided

By Matt Law | 13 Jul 2026 17:02 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 17:03

Aston Villa are reportedly considering making a move for AC Milan defender Pervis Estupinan as a replacement for Lucas Digne.

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to re-sign Digne for £8.5m due to a release clause in the 32-year-old's contract.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villa are already making moves when it comes to identifying potential replacements for the France international.

Romano claims that Estupinan is high on the club's wishlist, with the left-back previously playing under Villa head coach Unai Emery at Villarreal.

Estupinan, 28, made the move to Milan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, and he has represented his current side on 22 occasions, scoring once and registering one assist.

The Ecuador international is proven in the Premier League, having played 84 times in the competition for Brighton, scoring four times and registering 11 assists.

Milan are believed to be willing to sell him for the right price this summer.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Al-Ahli 'agree deal' for Portugal international Trincao

Meanwhile, according to Romano, Al-Ahli have reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a deal for Portugal international Francisco Trincao.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Trincao's future this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool two of a number of European clubs credited with an interest in his services.

However, it is understood that Al-Ahli have now come to an agreement over a move for the 26-year-old, who played once for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

Trincao has a record of 47 goals and 51 assists in 208 appearances for Sporting in all competitions.

Al-Ahli will allegedly pay £38.4m plus £4.3m in add-ons for Trincao, who is seen as the replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

© Imago / Action Plus

Southampton 'agree deal' for Dobbin

Elsewhere, Southampton have reportedly come to an agreement with Aston Villa over the signing of Lewis Dobbin.

The 23-year-old spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Preston North End, scoring 11 goals and registering eight assists in 41 appearances for the club.

Dobbin joined Villa from Everton in 2024, but he has not made a single appearance for his current team, spending time out on loan with West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Preston.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Southampton are set to sign Dobbin for a transfer fee in the region of £9m plus add-ons.

Dobbin has scored 12 times and registered eight assists in 66 Championship appearances, while he also played 15 times for Everton in the Premier League ahead of a switch to Villa Park.