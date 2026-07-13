Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms Catalan giants are signing 24-year-old

By Matt Law | 13 Jul 2026 08:17

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that his club have a deal in place to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi.

There has not yet been any official confirmation from Barcelona or Dortmund over a move for the Germany international to Camp Nou, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said at the end of last week that a deal had been agreed.

Laporta has now confirmed that Barcelona are signing the 24-year-old, who is expected to pen a five-year contract with the La Liga champions.

The Barcelona president said that the club are "really excited" about signing the forward.

“We are very excited about Adeyemi. We’ve liked him for a while. He’s dangerous and fast, and Deco handled the signing very well. The news came out when it was meant to,” Laporta told reporters.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Barcelona president Laporta confirms Adeyemi deal

The La Liga champions have allegedly agreed to pay €22m (£18.8m) plus €7m (£6m) in add-ons for Adeyemi, who has been with Dortmund since 2022.

The attacker has featured on 146 occasions for BVB in all competitions, scoring 36 goals and registering 25 assists in the process.

Adeyemi primarily operates down the right, but he is also capable of featuring through the middle and will hand Barcelona a different threat in the final third of the field.

Barcelona have also signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United during this summer's transfer window, but a permanent move for Marcus Rashford now looks far away.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona have already signed Gordon this summer

Rashford's chances of remaining at Manchester United next season are thought to be increasing, although the expectation remains that the England international leaves the Red Devils before the end of this summer's transfer window.

Barcelona are still working on bringing a centre-forward to the club, with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez their main target in the final third of the field.

The Catalan outfit won La Liga last season but again fell short in the Champions League, being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the tournament by Atletico.