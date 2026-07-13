Preview: Real Salt Lake vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 13 Jul 2026 17:48

Already onto their third pre-season assignment of the summer, Burnley face Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Wednesday night.

The Claret and Cobalt have made a decent start to the 2026 MLS campaign, whilst the Clarets are gearing up for a gruelling term of Championship action.

Match preview

After squeezing into the MLS playoffs on goal difference in 2025 before swiftly exiting the competition at the first knockout hurdle, Real Salt Lake have enjoyed a productive start to their 2026 campaign.

The Claret and Cobalt entered the mid-season break following an impressive three-match unbeaten sequence (W2 D1), playing out a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United at Allianz Field on May 23.

After 14 matches of the 2026 season, Real Salt Lake are currently occupying a promising third position in the Western Conference standings, six points behind pacesetters Vancouver Whitecaps.

Pablo Mastroeni's side have fared exceptionally well at their Sandy base this year, with the Claret and Cobalt winning seven and losing just one of their eight MLS home matches so far - a home record that cannot be bettered by any of the league's other 29 clubs.

Real Salt Lake's attack is built on a number of young stars such as Sergi Solans and Zavier Gozo, however, United States forward Diego Luna is the home hero who was mightily unfortunate to miss out on Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the World Cup.

© Imago / PPAUK

Heading towards the third match of their United States adventure, recently-relegated Burnley remain winless following a 1-1 draw with Columbus Crew last week, when Oluwaseun Adewumi found the net for the visitors.

Just prior to that share of the honours with the MLS outfit, the Clarets announced the signing of Spain Under-19 international Lluc Castell, with the 19-year-old winger becoming the club's first arrival of the summer.

Burnley are now under the stewardship of Nicky Hayen in the managerial hotseat following the sacking of former head coach Scott Parker, who was unable to save the Turf Moor club from the drop.

Whilst there has been significant coverage of incomings this week, there is also set to be a major outgoing in the form of Lesley Ugochukwu, who has been pictured boarding a plane to Turkey ahead of his permanent move to Galatasaray.

After interim coach Mike Jackson took the reins last time out against Columbus, new boss Hayen is expected to be in the dugout for the first time on Wednesday at the home of Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake form (all competitions):

L W L W W D

Burnley Friendlies form:

L D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

At 19 years of age, midfielder Gozo is quickly becoming RSL's biggest asset and will look to showcase his skills against English opposition this week.

Possessing experience of battling Burnley during his spells at Newcastle United and Sunderland, DeAndre Yedlin is a veteran option at right-back for the Claret and Cobalt.

After netting the equaliser off the bench last time out, youngster Adewumi will be pushing for a start in Utah for Burnley on Wednesday.

Following an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, Aaron Ramsey is building up fitness in the heart of the Clarets' midfield.

Potentially a lethal partnership in the Championship this term, Michael Obafemi and Armando Broja could be paired together by Hayen against RSL.

Real Salt Lake possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Booth, Yedlin, Glad, Engel, Sanabria; Gozo, Caliskan, Spierings, Hezarkhani; Solans

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Sonne, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires; Laurent, Ramsey, Edwards, Bruun Larsen; Broja, Obafemi

We say: Real Salt Lake 1-1 Burnley

Winning seven of their eight MLS home matches in 2026, Real Salt Lake will not fear the arrival of Burnley in Utah this week.

The Clarets are continuing to get valuable minutes into their legs and should be able to avoid defeat during Hayen's debut in the dugout.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.