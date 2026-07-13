France vs. Spain: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup semi-final

By Matt Law | 13 Jul 2026 11:05

France and Spain will meet in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Spain beat Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the tournament, while France recorded a 2-0 victory over Morocco to progress to the final four.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does France vs. Spain kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is France vs. Spain being played?

The World Cup fixture between France and Spain will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States.

AT&T Stadium is the home of NFL outfit the Dallas Cowboys.

How to watch France vs. Spain in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - every match at this summer's competition has been on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for France and Spain?

France vs. Spain preview

The stakes could not be much higher on Tuesday evening, as France and Spain lock horns for the right to play in Saturday's 2026 World Cup final against England or Argentina.

France were last winners in 2018 and then lost to Argentina in the 2022 final, but Spain are aiming to reach for their first World Cup final since winning the tournament in 2010.

The duo were regarded as pre-tournament favourites, so it is not a surprise to see them in the final four, and two of the best players in world football will go head-to-head in this match, with France's Kylian Mbappe taking on Spain's Lamine Yamal.

Spain beat a tricky Belgium 2-1 in the semi-finals, while France were 2-0 winners over a strong Morocco outfit to advance to the final four.

La Roja lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having won 18 of their previous 38 meetings across all competitions, suffering 13 defeats and drawing the other seven.

> Our full preview of France vs. Spain can be viewed here