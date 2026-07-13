France vs. Spain: The Blues "remain the team to beat" at 2026 World Cup

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jul 2026 19:21

Ahead of France's 2026 World Cup semi-final against Spain, Sports Mole's Senior Reporter Oliver Thomas discusses the Blues and their quarter-final success over Morocco.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: "Their trickiest test yet is now on the horizon against Spain"

France vs. Spain preview

I think it's up there considering the opposition, and I think it was their most important win for sure. Every win and every game they play now is their most important.

To beat this Morocco side, ranked I think seventh in the world, the same Morocco side that had not lost any of the previous thirty-four international games, and the same side that frustrated Brazil in the group stage and beat the Netherlands in the knockouts as well, I think it was an impressive win for France.

Despite Morocco edging the possession, it felt like France were in total control. I think they easily bypassed Morocco's attempts to press high, forced them to sit back on occasions. Morocco only registered four touches in the French box all evening.

I think it was a cagey match to start with. Mbappe, of course, missed that early penalty, but it felt like it was just a matter of time before the goals came.

Two in quick succession ultimately sealed the win. On another day, I think France maybe could have won more convincingly had Mbappe converted his penalty and had France taken a few other chances throughout the game.

In the end, a two-nil win was more than enough to see them deservedly progress and reach a third successive World Cup semifinal.

Deschamps said after the match that his team are exactly where they want to be, and that they have now cleared a major hurdle, which I think they have done in beating a team of Morocco's stature.

Their trickiest test yet is now on the horizon against Spain. The reacquaintance with an opponent they have struggled with in recent years.

They've lost the last two head-to-head meetings and eight of the last twelve across all competitions over the last twenty-five years.

France have struggled in those recent battles. Having watched this France side over the last few weeks of this tournament and before it as well, I think France remain the team to beat at this World Cup. They'll head into this semi-final full of confidence and belief that they can come out on top on Tuesday.