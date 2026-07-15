England vs. Argentina predictions: "Guaranteed goals" meets "fearsome fortitude" in World Cup semi-final

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jul 2026 10:50

As Spain put their feet up and wait, England and Argentina will scrap it out in Atlanta on Wednesday evening, for the right to meet the reigning European champions in Sunday's World Cup 2026 final.

The spectacular showdown between the Three Lions and La Albiceleste needs no further introduction, as two giants of the global game renew an international rivalry that has thrown up colossal and controversial moments in equal measure.

However, neither Thomas Tuchel's team nor Lionel Scaloni's charges have convinced everyone of their World Cup-winning credentials in the knockout rounds so far, and confidently choosing tonight's winner is a fool's errand.

Nevertheless, we have given it a good go; here, the Sports Mole team picks their winner for tonight's gigantic semi-final.

Barney Corkhill, Editor: England

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

There are few fixtures which boast as many iconic World Cup moments as this one: Maradona's Hand of God and Goal of the Century, Michael Owen's solo goal, Beckham's red card, Beckham's redemptive penalty four years later - and the 2026 chapter of this storied rivalry is all set up to add another unforgettable addition to that list.



The great players have stepped up at this World Cup, and these two teams have arguably been more reliant than anyone else on those magic moments from Messrs Messi, Bellingham and Kane. Add to that an indomitable, never-say-die spirit and fearsome fortitude, and this is set to be as much a battle of will as it is a summit of superstars.



It is a mouth-watering tie, and will be without doubt one of the most eagerly-anticipated and highest profile matches of the last 60 years for England - the two Euros finals and the World Cup semi-finals against Germany and Croatia might run it close, but nothing else can match the mixture of opponent and occasion here.



I fancy England to win it, and not just from a head-over-heart perspective. Argentina's winning experience and ability to get the job done cannot be doubted, but their route through the knockout rounds has not seemed particularly sustainable, and two bouts of extra time already will not help them here.



England will not exactly be fresh-legged either after their extra time triumph over Norway, and there's a fair argument to be made that Bellingham and Kane coming up clutch is no more sustainable than Argentina's route to the semi-finals, but something has to give in this blockbuster, and I think it will be the defending champions who come to the end of the road.



Whatever happens, this is unmissable!

Matt Law, Football Editor: England

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This is a proper football match, and with respect to Switzerland, I'm glad that it is Argentina for England in the semi-finals, as these are the special games.

England, if we are being honest, have not exactly been excellent this summer, but they continue to find different ways to win football matches, which was again the case against Norway - it was all about getting the job done.

Argentina will obviously provide a huge threat on Wednesday evening, but I'm expecting England to again find a way, with the Three Lions progressing to the final of the World Cup.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: Argentina

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Head? Heart? Head?! Heart?!

Sorry, fellow England fans. I have betrayed you.

Yes, this is not the same all-conquering Argentina team that have won back-to-back Copa Americas and a long-awaited third World Cup title in 2022, even if the evergreen Lionel Messi continues to roll back the years at the age of 39; Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland have all given them excellent runs for their money.

However, all of England's knockout wins have only come by the one goal, and if neither Jude Bellingham nor Harry Kane are on song, where are the goals going to come from?

England have only had three scorers at the World Cup, whereas Argentina have had eight, so I cannot help but side with the reigning champions thanks to their sheer overall firepower and guaranteed goals with or without Messi finding the net.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: England

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The World Cup is now at the business end and hopefully this blockbuster battle between old foes England and Argentina will live up to the hype!

I can envision this semi-final evolving into either a chaotic, drama-filled, end-to-end classic or a completely cagey, dull affair with absolutely no in-between.

My instinct leans toward the former, as both heavyweights have shown defensive frailties alongside irresistible attacking firepower throughout the tournament.

As an England fan, this may be a heart-over-head prediction, but the Three Lions – inspired by Bellingham and Kane – may remain deadlocked with the reigning world champions after 90 minutes, before finding the definitive breakthrough in extra time to book their place in the final.

Joel Lefevre, Reporter: England

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You can never count out Argentina, as evidenced by all of their miraculous last-minute victories in the elimination stages of this tournament.

While they have produced some memorable moments of brilliance, I believe the magic will end, and England will find themselves in the World Cup final.

The Three Lions have faced much tougher tests for my money at this World Cup so far, and they are a team that have many more weapons that could punish Argentina than the latter’s opponents.

Argentina have been memorable for various reasons, but also quite erratic, and the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will make them pay if they continue down that path.

At the end of the day, I don’t think England will lose their composure or crumble like we have seen some of Argentina’s past opponents do, while also gifting the world champions opportunities to win.

Saikat Mandal, Reporter: England

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As a kid kicking a ball around with friends, I must have tried to recreate Michael Owen's iconic solo goal against Argentina hundreds of times, although, much to my frustration, it never quite came off.

Argentina have been pushed to the brink on three separate occasions at this World Cup, yet champions possess a rare habit of escaping when the exit door appears wide open, somehow finding another route to victory.

Truth be told, England have been distinctly ordinary for long spells, and there are flaws running through this side that cannot simply be brushed aside.

None of that matters now.

The Three Lions are in the semi-finals, the nation is ready to belt out Hey Jude once again, and Jude Bellingham is rapidly assuming the role of England's footballing messiah.

If the men in blue and white cannot find a way to shackle Bellingham, dearie me, it could be game over before they know it, and not even a controversial refereeing decision may be enough to alter the outcome.

Seye Omidiora, Reporter: England

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Argentina have largely underwhelmed during their title defence, although reaching another semi-final runs counter to that claim. However, their luck is likely to run out against England’s Three Lions.

Arguably, no manager is better suited than Thomas Tuchel to devising a game plan during a cup run, and the German manager should exploit Argentina’s weaknesses on the counter-attack and in the high press. It makes sense to back England to reach Sunday’s decider.

Pedro Ramos, Trivela Coordinator: England

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Argentina’s epic victories in matches that should have been won with greater ease and composure are viewed in different ways - sometimes as a sign of fighting spirit, other times as a warning.

I believe the latter is more significant. Match after match, fatigue has been an issue for Argentina - despite late goals resulting from moments of individual brilliance - and I think England will know how to use that to their advantage.