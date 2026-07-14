Man Utd transfer news: Second summer signing labelled “a really strong addition” by Jason Wilcox

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Jul 2026 12:55

Manchester United have announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old has penned a contract until June 2028, with the option to extend for a further year, after leaving Leeds United upon the expiration of his deal at Elland Road last month.

Darlow has become Man United’s second summer signing in as many days following the £50m capture of midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

The Wales international will most likely provide cover for first-choice shot-stopper Senne Lammens and is excited to have arrived at Old Trafford for a fresh challenge in his career.

“I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United,” he told the club’s official website. “I’m joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I’m really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands.

“This is a really special opportunity; everyone can see what an exciting time it is for the club and I cannot wait to play my part in supporting my teammates and helping to drive the group forwards.”

‘Darlow has proven his ability to perform at the highest level’

Director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Karl has proven his ability to perform at the highest level, his work ethic and determined personality make him a really strong addition to our squad.

“We are delighted to add a player of his quality and experience to our excellent goalkeeping group.”

Darlow most notably represented Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, playing over 100 times for both clubs, before joining Leeds in July 2023.

He went on to play 38 times for the Whites across all competitions, including 22 Premier League outings last season when he established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper during the second half of the campaign.

Darlow, who opted against signing a contract extension at Leeds, is now set to link up with Michael Carrick’s first-team squad ahead of their pre-season tour in Scandinavia, starting with a friendly against Wrexham in Helsinki on Saturday.

The arrival of Darlow at Man United could pave the way for Altay Bayindir to depart amid reported interest from clubs in his native Turkey.