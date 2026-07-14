Transfer news and rumours: Everton eye former Arsenal man, World Cup defender 'opens' door to Leeds move

By Lewis Blain | 14 Jul 2026 12:25

Another busy afternoon in the transfer market has seen Premier League clubs continue to press ahead with their summer business, with several deals moving a step closer to completion.

Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer rumours and developments from across the Premier League this afternoon.

Sunderland close in on Thomas Meunier

© Iconsport / Belga

Sunderland are on the verge of completing the signing of experienced defender Thomas Meunier.

According to Sky Sports News, the Belgium international is due on Wearside on Tuesday to complete a medical and sign a two-year contract after leaving Lille as a free agent.

The 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having previously represented Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, while also earning 83 caps for Belgium.

Meunier is expected to officially put pen to paper within the next 24 hours as Sunderland continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Leeds confident of sealing Tarik Muharemovic deal

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Leeds United are reportedly growing increasingly confident of securing the signing of Juventus defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that negotiations between the two clubs are continuing, with discussions now focused on agreeing a transfer fee.

??? More on Tarik Muharemović and Leeds United exclusive story.



Talks continue on club to club side as the Bosnian defender has opened doors to the move, as revealed.



Negotiations underway over fee but #LUFC confident. pic.twitter.com/PbnC5gEzE0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

The Bosnia international is understood to have opened the door to a move to Elland Road, giving Leeds a significant boost in their pursuit.

While the finer details of the deal are still being negotiated, the newly-promoted club remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached in the coming days.

© Imago

Everton have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Genoa defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy as David Moyes continues his search for a new right-back.

As per TEAMtalk, fresh talks have taken place over a potential move for the former Arsenal academy graduate, with Genoa prepared to sell the 22-year-old for around £17m.

The England Under-21 international enjoyed an impressive first full season in Serie A and is now believed to be open to returning to the Premier League.

Everton have admired Norton-Cuffy since January and view him as one of several options to strengthen at right-back, allowing Jake O'Brien to move back into his preferred central defensive role.

The defender is also said to be attracted by the prospect of regular Premier League football and is understood to believe the time is right to return to England after establishing himself in Italy.