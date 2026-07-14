Nottingham Forest transfer news: 'Direct contact' made for in-demand La Liga defender

By Darren Plant | 14 Jul 2026 11:27

Nottingham Forest are reportedly pressing ahead with their efforts to sign Sevilla defender Oso.

With Oliver Glasner having been confirmed as the club's new head coach, Forest are now eager to be proactive in the summer market.

The sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City has provided Glasner with substantial funds to strengthen his squad.

A report earlier this month suggested that Forest were one of three Premier League clubs to express an interest in Oso's signature.

According to Sky Sport journalist Luca Bendoni, Forest are eager to win the race for the Spaniard.

© Iconsport / PA Images

What is Sevilla defender Oso's asking price?

The report alleges that Forest have pressed ahead with initiating club-to-club discussions with Sevilla.

As per El Desmarque, Sevilla are ready to cash in on the 22-year-old, who has less than a year remaining on his contract.

Oso, a versatile left-sided player, contributed two goals and three assists from 21 La Liga appearances in 2025-26.

Sevilla are said to be ready to demand in the region of €15m (£12.78m) for Oso.

While Fiorentina are allegedly monitoring the situation, the Italian side are yet to make an official bid.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Do Nottingham Forest need a player like Oso?

When Glasner deploys a back three, it is imperative that he has enough players capable of featuring at wing-back.

Oso has played at left-back or as a left-winger during his career, so wing-back would come naturally to him.

As it stands, Glasner has Neco Williams, Ola Aina and Luca Netz as his options for that position.

With Williams attracting interest from elsewhere and Netz having only made the switch to the Premier League in 2026, it is plausible that Forest can benefit from signing a player like Oso.