Liverpool reach 'agreement' over Curtis Jones transfer - but Andoni Iraola could face late twist

By Ben Knapton | 11 Jul 2026 15:13

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement over the transfer of midfielder Curtis Jones, according to reports in Italy.

The England international has now entered the last 12 months of his contract at Anfield and has never been close to signing an extension beyond the summer of 2027.

A move to Inter Milan was mooted during both the January and current transfer windows, but Liverpool rejected two bids from the Nerazzurri in June, and the Serie A side ultimately withdrew from the race.

However, Nottingham Forest quickly expressed an interest in signing Jones, who would help fill the void left by Elliot Anderson's £116m departure to Manchester City.

Now, Italian outlet Correire dello Sport - via Sport Witness - claims that Liverpool and Forest have shaken hands on a deal for Jones, but there could still be a twist.

Liverpool 'agree' Curtis Jones deal with Nottingham Forest

© Imago / Sportimage

A previous report claimed that Jones was reluctant to join Nottingham Forest this summer, and was instead keen to prove himself to new manager Andoni Iraola in pre-season.

There were suggestions that Jones could have played his way into a new contract had he got into Iraola's good books quickly, but he is now said to be 'closer than ever' to joining Nottingham Forest.

It is not clear how much the Tricky Trees will pay for the midfielder, but Inter's second offer was said to have been around £21m, which was 'far short' of Liverpool's valuation.

However, as the Reds are running the risk of losing Jones on a free transfer in 2027, the Merseyside giants cannot demand a premium fee for his services.

Should Jones head to the City Ground, the 25-year-old will leave Liverpool with a record of 22 goals and 25 assists from 228 appearances for the club, winning the Premier League twice and the Champions League once in the process.

Liverpool must be ruthless with Curtis Jones transfer decision

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Liverpool fans not wanting Jones to depart is entirely understandable, given the deep Scouse connection and the exit of one former boyhood hero in Trent Alexander-Arnold last year.

However, senior staff must not only make the correct decisions from a sporting perspective, but also a financial one, and the upsides of selling may be too good for Fenway Sports Group to ignore.

Jones's sale will go down as pure profit after his rise through the academy, and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be reached for him to extend his contract.

Therefore, Liverpool would be making the safe but sensible decision to sell Jones in 2026 rather than potentially lose him for nothing next year, especially with the midfielder never becoming an undisputed starter in the side either.