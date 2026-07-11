Newcastle transfer news: Another blow for Eddie Howe as favourite ‘could leave’ amid Everton interest

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jul 2026 14:18 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 14:19

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is reportedly attracting interest from fellow Premier League side Everton this summer.

The Magpies have already sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for a combined £169m.

Eddie Howe’s side have also bid farewell to experienced full-back Kieran Trippier, and they are in danger of losing star captain Bruno Guimaraes, who has expressed his desire to join Arsenal.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie claims that Murphy ‘could leave’ Newcastle this summer having entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Everton are said to be keen to sign the 31-year-old, who is one of a number of players the Toffees are considering, including a return for Jack Grealish, as they look to strengthen their forward line.

While David Moyes’s side are yet to submit a formal offer for Murphy, the club is interested in his availability this summer.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Howe desperate to keep Murphy at Newcastle amid Everton interest

Earlier this year, it was reported that Howe is ‘adamant’ that he wants to keep hold of Murphy, who remains part of his first-team plans ahead of the new season.

Murphy has previously been described by Howe as the "ultimate professional” who has “come on leaps and bounds” since his appointment as Magpies boss in 2021.

The winger notched a career-best 20 Premier League goal contributions in the 2024-25 campaign, but he only chipped in with four goals and five assists in 46 games for the Magpies last season as they finished 13th in the table.

Murphy signed for Newcastle from Norwich City nine years ago and has since played a total of 264 games for the club across all competitions, recording 25 goals and 39 assists.

He helped Newcastle end their 70-year trophy drought in 2025 when they won the EFL Cup, while he has also represented the club 12 times in the Champions League across two separate campaigns.

Murphy has emerged as the latest transfer target for Everton, who have already signed Hayden Hackney and Tyrique George for a combined fee of around £40m.

As for Newcastle, they have already signed winger Bazoumana Toure for £42.5m to replace Gordon, but they would need to recruit a new winger if they agreed to part ways with Murphy.