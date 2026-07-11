Barcelona transfer news: PSG in 'advanced talks' over deal to sign Spain World Cup star

By Ben Sully | 11 Jul 2026 13:22

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in advanced discussions over a possible move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The Champions League winners are in the market for a new centre-forward after selling Goncalo Ramos to Italian giants AC Milan.

PSG have been linked with a potential swoop for Bournemouth marksman Eli Junior Kroupi, who is also a target for several top Premier League clubs.

However, PSG appear to be turning their focus to reuniting Torres with his former Spain coach Luis Enrique.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

PSG in advanced talks over Torres transfer

According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG are already at an advanced stage in negotiations with Barcelona over a deal to sign the former Manchester City man.

The French side have also been in contact with the player's representatives for several days.

PSG appear to be keen to conclude the transfer quickly once Spain's involvement in the World Cup comes to an end.

After beating Belgium 2-1 on Friday, Luis de la Fuente's side will battle France in Tuesday's semi-final for the chance to play in the final on Sunday, July 19.

© Imago / Javier Borrego / ZUMA Press Wire

Torres open to Barcelona exit

From Torres's perspective, he is said to be open to trying a fresh challenge after spending the last four-and-a-half years with Barcelona.

The 26-year-old contributed 21 goals in 49 competitive appearances last term, including 16 goals in 33 La Liga matches.

In theory, his importance to the club could grow following Robert Lewandowski's exit at the end of last season.

However, the Blaugrana are looking to sign a high-profile striker, with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez believed to be their top target.

Such a signing would reduce Barcelona's need to keep Torres at the club, especially as he is now in the final two years of his contract.