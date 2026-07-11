Barcelona transfer rumours: La Liga champions preparing 'new proposal' for highly-rated talent after failed €9m bid

By Ben Sully | 11 Jul 2026 14:39 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 14:48

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to submit a fresh transfer bid for Club Brugge youngster Jesse Bisiwu.

The player's agent confirmed earlier this year that Barcelona had registered their interest after being impressed by Bisiwu's performances for Club Brugge's reserve team, Club NXT.

The winger has made 36 competitive appearances for the reserve side, netting a couple of goals and providing two assists.

Bisiwu also impressed in Club Brugge's run to the UEFA Youth League final last season, scoring three goals and contributing one assist in eight matches.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona set to make fresh Bisiwu bid

The Belgian outfit have already turned down one bid from Barcelona for the highly-rated 18-year-old.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana are set to return with an improved offer after failing with their initial €9m (£7.7m) bid.

Club Brugge will look to include a significant sell-on clause in any potential sale, a clear sign that they believe Bisiwu has the potential to grow into a top attacker.

From the player's perspective, he has already given the green light to Barcelona, leaving it up to the two clubs to finalise a transfer for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2027.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

What is Barcelona's plan for Bisiwu?

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona believe that Bisiwu is already good enough to play a role for the first team.

That said, the B team is likely to be the starting point for a player who is yet to make a senior appearance for Club Brugge

Time with the B team would see Bisiwu work under Juliano Belletti, whose side currently operates in the fourth tier.

Flick's willingness to trust rising prospects means that Bisiwu would be able to secure first-team minutes if he impresses in training and with the B side.