Barcelona transfer news: ‘Terms agreed’ to sign new attacker as Marcus Rashford suffers blow

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jul 2026 12:20

Barcelona have moved a step closer to signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi, according to a report.

The Catalan giants have already spent around €80m (£69m) to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer and they remain keen to bolster Hansi Flick’s frontline.

While Robert Lewandowski has joined Chicago Fire on a free transfer, Marcus Rashford has now left Camp Nou following a season-long loan spell from Manchester United.

Rashford has been keen to return to Barca, but they opted against activating the €30m (£26m) option-to-buy clause they had included in their deal with Man United and have since prioritised other targets.

It appears increasingly unlikely that Rashford will get his dream permanent move to Barcelona, as journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that 24-year-old Adeyemi has now agreed terms with the La Liga champions.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Adeyemi ‘only wants Barca’ as official bid is submitted

Romano adds that Adeyemi has informed Dortmund that he only wants to join Barca, who have submitted an official offer to the German club and are working to finalise the deal this summer.

Adeyemi is also understood to have turned down the opportunity to extend his contract at Dortmund, which is due to expire in June 2027.

While Barca’s pursuit of Adeyemi is said to have no impact on their move for top target Julian Alvarez, the German’s proposed arrival at Camp Nou will likely see Flick’s side move away from a deal to sign Rashford, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Adeyemi is a versatile attacker who is comfortable operating on both wings or as a centre-forward and has spent the last four seasons at Dortmund, recording 36 goals and 25 assists in 146 appearances across all competitions.

The former Red Bull Salzburg youngster scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 39 games for Dortmund last season, but it was not enough to earn a call-up to Germany’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Who else could Barcelona sign this summer?

Barcelona could be blessed with a frontline of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Roony Bardghji, Gordon and Adeyemi next season, and yet they are still keen to spend big on Atletico Madrid star Alvarez.

Atletico suggested earlier this summer that interested suitors would have to activate the Argentine’s €500m (£432m) release clause if they wish to sign him, while making a direct dig at both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Yamal is one Barca star who would be "very happy" to play alongside Alvarez at Barcelona and hopes that the club will sign a “top player” who has expressed his desire to leave Atletico.

An alternative target to Alvarez could be England captain Harry Kane, but the expectation is that the 32-year-old striker will sign a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly close to signing right-back Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal from Al-Hilal for €10m (£8.5m).