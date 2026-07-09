Preview: Norwich City vs Colchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 09 Jul 2026 12:06

Norwich City will play their second pre-season friendly on Saturday when they take on Colchester United.

The Canaries finished ninth in the Championship last season, while the U's finished 12th in League Two.

Match preview

Norwich finished just eight points outside the playoffs last season, having improved on a 13th-place in the 2024-25 campaign.

Manager Philippe Clement is hoping to mount another promotion push this season and has been delighted with his side's transfer business so far.

Norwich have signed defender Bruno Alves, midfielder Sam Field and winger Andre Brooks, while club captain Kenny McLean has signed a new contract.

On Saturday, Norwich beat King's Lynn Town 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly, with youngsters Luke Towler and Dylan Jones on target.

The Canaries will be keen to build on that performance when they face Colchester, a side they beat 5-0 in their last competitive meeting back in 2010.

© Imago

Colchester finished 12 points outside the playoffs last season and will also be looking to mount a promotion push this season.

The U's are eyeing a return to League One for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign and Danny Cowley has strengthened his side with the additions of Sean Raggett, Jake Leake and Paul Digby.

However, winger Kyreece Lisbie, who scored 11 league goals last season, has been sold to Reading and will be a huge miss.

Arthur Read and Owura Edwards opted to join York City and Peterborough United respectively after their deals expired, while the likes of Jack Payne, Ellis Iandolo and Teddy Bishop have been handed contract extensions.

Norwich City form (all competitions):

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Colchester United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Norwich will be missing McLean, Ali Ahmed, Mohamed Toure, Anis Ben Slimane and Jose Cordoba due to their involvement at the World Cup.

Jones could start up front after scoring against King's Lynn, with support from Paris Maghoma and Botan Ameen outwide.

Colchester will likely start Samson Tovide up front, while last season's top scorer Jack Payne is expected to feature in the No.10 role.

Raggett could make his first appearance in defence alongside Jack Tucker, with Vincent-Young and Iandolo likely also likely to start.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, Darling, Medic, Mahovo; Field, Mattson; Maghoma, Schwartau, Ameen; Jones

Colchester United possible starting lineup:

Smith; Vincent-Young, Tucker, Raggett, Iandolo; Perry, Bishop; Anderson, Payne, Akande; Tovide

We say: Norwich City 2-0 Colchester United

Norwich have a stronger team on paper and will benefit from the fact they have already played a friendly, while Colchester have not.

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