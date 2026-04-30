Preview: Hull City vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Apr 2026 11:50

Hull City play host to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would give them every chance of earning a playoff place.

At a time when the Tigers sit in seventh position in the Championship table, the visitors to the MKM Stadium are in ninth place having narrowly missed out on their bid for the top six.

Match preview

Prior to the start of the season, Hull may have taken the scenario where a win in their final game could secure them a place in the playoffs.

However, a six-game streak without a win has taken the Tigers' fate out of their hands, their latest fixture without success being a 2-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic last weekend.

Although four draws have been recorded during that run, Sergej Jakirovic's side have lost their way during a pivotal period of the campaign.

As such, Hull either need to better the result of Wrexham, who are playing Middlesbrough, or win and hope that they prevail by a wider margin than the Red Dragons.

Furthermore, failure to beat Norwich would let in Derby County to overtake them. The Rams are at home to Sheffield United.

There is also a bizarre scenario where Wrexham and Hull can finish with identical records and be reliant on head-to-head records. Click here to see how that could unfold and who would earn a playoff spot in such an occurrence.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Norwich make the trip to the MKM Stadium having left their unlikely promotion push a little too late, with dropping points in three of their last six encounters ultimately costing them.

That said, Philippe Clement's side remain on a three-match unbeaten run which includes wins over Bristol City and Derby County.

Last time out, the Canaries were held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea City, ensuring that they will finish the campaign in ninth or 10th position.

Given their superior goal difference to Birmingham City, a share of the spoils in East Yorkshire will be enough to finish in ninth place.

At a time when Hull have only accumulated 35 points from 22 home fixtures, Norwich have collected the same total from their away contests.

Hull City Championship form:

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Norwich City Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

With Eliot Matazo having suffered another serious injury, Paddy McNair is expected to come into the Hull XI.

Mohamed Belloumi is also pushing for a recall in the final third, with Joe Gelhardt potentially making way.

Barring any more fresh injury issues, the rest of the starting lineup could remain the same.

Given the size of Norwich's injury list, Clement may be unable to make many changes to his starting lineup, even if he wanted to do so.

Ali Ahmed is an option to return in a creative role, with Liam Gibbs and Anis Ben Slimane both at risk of losing their place.

Jacob Wright could be handed a rare start in midfield, but Clement will be conscious that he has a duty to name his strongest team courtesy of Hull's involvement in the playoff race.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Giles; McNair, Lundstram; Gelhardt, Crooks, Millar; McBurnie

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, Darling, Cordoba, Fisher; Mattsson, McLean; Maghoma, Slimane, Ahmed; Toure

We say: Hull City 1-1 Norwich City

Although only Hull have something riding on this fixture, we cannot ignore Norwich's form, both since the turn of the year and in the short term. Therefore, we are backing the Canaries to earn a share of the spoils that may stop their hosts from earning a playoff spot.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.