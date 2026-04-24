Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 24 Apr 2026 11:19

Still looking to secure Championship survival, Charlton Athletic welcome top-six hopefuls Hull City to The Valley on Saturday knowing that a single point would guarantee their safety.

The Addicks extended their winless run to seven matches after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, while the Tigers played out a 2-2 draw with Leicester City, a result that confirmed the former Premier League champions’ relegation to League One.

Match preview

Heading into their midweek clash with promotion-chasing Ipswich Town, Nathan Jones’s side required just a point to secure survival in their first season back in the Championship but ultimately fell short, although they remain six points clear of the bottom three with two games remaining and still firmly in control of their own fate.

Charlton made a dream start in that contest by taking the lead after just 44 seconds through Greg Docherty but were unable to hold on and slipped to a fourth defeat in six matches, leaving a slight element of uncertainty surrounding their status despite their relatively secure position.

Even if they were to lose both of their remaining fixtures, Charlton would still require Oxford United to win both of theirs and overturn a significantly inferior goal difference, leaving the Addicks firmly in control of their own fate.

Nevertheless, Jones’s side will be frustrated that survival has not yet been confirmed, particularly given their recent habit of letting leads slip.

They have gone in front in each of their last four matches against Watford, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, but have failed to convert any of those into victories, highlighting their struggles to see games out.

With Oxford facing already-relegated Sheffield Wednesday, a win there combined with another Charlton defeat could set up a nervy final day.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

As for Hull City, their recent form does not reflect their league position, with a run of five matches without a win halting their push for a playoff place and leaving them seventh and level on points with Wrexham heading into the final two fixtures.

Their last victory, a 3-1 success over Sheffield Wednesday, had lifted Sergej Jakirovic’s side into fifth with a three-point cushion, but a run of four draws and one defeat since then has seen them slip out of the top six.

Tuesday’s draw with Leicester will have been particularly frustrating, as Hull took the lead but conceded twice in quick succession early in the second half before Oli McBurnie rescued a point.

Like their upcoming opponents, Hull have struggled to hold onto leads, having gone ahead in four of their last five matches but failing to convert any of those positions into wins, a trend that has significantly hindered their playoff push.

Despite their dip in form, Hull still have a chance of breaking back into the top six, as wins in their final two matches could see them finish level on points with Southampton and Middlesbrough, although their inferior goal difference means sixth place is the highest they can realistically achieve.

The pair meet for the 44th time and played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Charlton will be hoping for a similar result to avoid falling into League One.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

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Hull City Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Charlton will be forced into changes after Tyreece Campbell was withdrawn at half time in midweek due to injury, with Lyndon Dykes replacing him in that match and expected to start here.

Amari'i Bell also came off early and will be unavailable to Jones this weekend, with either Luke Chambers or Matty Godden likely to come in.

Campbell and Bell will join Josh Edwards and Kayne Ramsay in the treatment room with the pair sidelined due to their respective ankle and hamstring issues.

In goal, Thomas Kaminski is expected to retain his place, with William Mannion having started nine consecutive matches during his absence before the Belgian returned as first choice following an error from his replacement.

As for the visiting side, they have the luxury of naming the same XI once again but, Jakirovic may be tempted to change things up in order to put an end to their poor run of form.

Cody Drameh, David Akintola and Toby Collyer will be unavailable while Regan Slater and Ryan Giles returned to the matchday squad last time out and could both start this Saturday.

McBurnie netted his 15th of the season in their midweek draw and will lead the line once again, while Joe Gelhardt, on 14 goals, will provide support in behind.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Sichenje, Jones, Gillesphey; Fevrier, Rankin-Costello, Coventry, Docherty, Godden; Kelman, Dykes

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Giles; Lundstram, Crooks; Belloumi, Gelhardt, Millar; McBurnie

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Hull City

Although at opposite ends of the table and with contrasting goals to how they wish to end the season, this is still a hard one to call.

With that in mind, we expect the visitors to edge a closely fought encounter and boost their top-six hopes with a narrow victory and a return to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.