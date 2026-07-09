Preview: Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 09 Jul 2026 12:20

Both looking to commence their pre-season schedules with a morale-boosting victory, Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers clash at Wham Stadium for a friendly on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are preparing for a fourth consecutive campaign in League Two, whilst the Rovers are hoping to mount a playoff push under the tutelage of an experienced Championship operator.

Match preview

Since finishing 23rd in the 2022-23 League One table, Accrington Stanley have endured three straight years of lower-half placements in League Two, their worst string of results since between 2012 and 2015.

The Reds were the definition of midtable mediocrity in the fourth tier last time out, sitting 25 points behind the top seven and 14 points ahead of the relegation zone by the conclusion of the 46-game term.

However, four new signings this summer have raised expectations of a top-half push under the leadership of head coach John Doolan, with the 57-year-old welcoming Tamworth star Stefan Mols to Wham Stadium.

The Spanish midfielder will be unable to link up with last season's top goalscorer Paddy Madden after he returned to parent club Chesterfield, however, leading playmaker Shaun Whalley remains after signing a one-year contract extension in May.

Accrington welcome Championship side Blackburn to Wham Stadium on Saturday afternoon to commence their pre-season plans, before further friendly clashes with Bradford City, Chorley, Bury and Sheffield Wednesday.

© Imago

After an impressive run of just two defeats in their last nine matches of the 2025-26 season, Blackburn Rovers avoided relegation from the Championship with Michael O'Neill in temporary charge.

The Northern Irishman departed Ewood Park at the end of the season, though, with second-tier expert Tony Mowbray back for his second stint with Rovers after guiding them for a five-year period between 2017 and 2022.

Following a lacklustre 20th-placed finish in 2025-26, there is considerable hope that the former Premier League champions can compete in the top half of the Championship this time around, bolstered by the permanent signing of Moussa Baradji from Yverdon.

Blackburn travel to Accrington to play a pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon for a fifth year running, with goals from Yuki Ohashi and Makhtar Gueye securing a 2-1 victory for the visitors last summer.

Mowbray's troops are set to take their summer plans to Portugal for a fixture with Nottingham Forest on June 22, but face the Reds and non-league outfit Longbridge Town in England before an Algarve adventure.

Team News

© Imago

One of Accrington's four summer signings so far, goalkeeper Louie Moulden could make his debut for the hosts in between the sticks on Saturday afternoon.

After an 11-goal season at Tamworth in 2025-26, Spain-born Mols will be desperate to make a good first impression at Wham Stadium this weekend.

Improving Doolan's options at the back of the pitch, Accrington have signed defenders Joe Anderson and Tom Moore, with both in line for debuts against Championship opposition.

Signing a new Blackburn contract over the summer, youngster Kristi Montgomery will be looking to impress head coach Mowbray in pre-season, with the midfielder aiming to become a first-team regular.

After a solid first season at Ewood Park, right-back Ryan Alebiosu is striving to build on a 'dream start' to his Rovers career, buoyed by his international experience with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations last term.

The Championship visitors are without the services of Ryan Hedges after his surprise departure from Blackburn at the end of last season, with a number of second tier and League One clubs now keen on signing the wide man.

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Moulden; Love, Rawson, Anderson, Sass; Grant, Coyle, Sinclair, Whalley; Mooney, Walton

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Atcheson, McLoughlin, Carter; Alebiosu, Montgomery, Forshaw, Baradji, Ribeiro; Ohashi, Morishita

We say: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Bolstered by a quartet of summer arrivals, Accrington could be set to spring a pre-season surprise at Wham Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

That being said, Blackburn possess superior quality in their ranks and should have enough to avoid defeat this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.