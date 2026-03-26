Preview: Bristol Rovers vs Accrington Stanley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 26 Mar 2026 13:10

Both tumbling towards midtable mediocrity in the fourth-tier rankings, Bristol Rovers and Accrington Stanley lock horns at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday in League Two.

The Gas picked up a narrow away success at Gillingham last time out, whilst the Old Reds suffered defeat to playoff-chasing Chesterfield on home soil.

Match preview

After witnessing their three-year stay in League One come to a sobering end last season following a 22nd-placed finish, Bristol Rovers are heading towards their worst league placement since claiming runners-up status in the National League during the 2014-15 campaign.

Despite spiralling towards a new modern low, the Gas have actually enjoyed a productive run of results in recent times, winning five of their past seven fourth-tier fixtures, collecting 16 points in the positive process to squash any lingering fears of a relegation battle.

Steve Evans's troops extended their unbeaten run on the road to an impressive three matches (W2 D1) last weekend, when second-half strikes from Ellis Harrison and defender Alfie Kilgour completed a comeback success at Gillingham.

Defeated only by runaway league leaders Bromley across the past seven matches, Bristol Rovers have moved up to 17th in the League Two standings, a mammoth 13 points ahead of 23rd-placed Harrogate Town.

Evans's in-form Gas will be looking to make it four consecutive league victories at the Memorial Stadium this weekend, with the West Country outfit winning eight of their 19 fourth-tier contests at the venue in 2025-26.

© Imago

On the contrary to Saturday afternoon's hosts, Accrington are a team struggling for confidence and form, with Stanley in the midst of a seven-game winless run, collecting just two points during that woeful spell.

For the third straight fixture, the out-of-form Old Reds were unable to make the net ripple last weekend, when a solitary strike from attacker Will Dickson sealed maximum points for Chesterfield at Wham Stadium.

Cherishing the taste of victory just once across their past nine fourth-tier battles, Accrington have thrown away faint hopes of a late playoff push as they sit in 15th spot, 14 points behind seventh-placed Grimsby Town.

Despite their recent issues, the Old Reds have remained a respectable travelling party in the fourth tier, collecting four points from their past three away trips, with their only defeat during that spell arriving at League One-bound Bromley on February 28.

Additionally, John Doolan's troops have the recent history books on their side ahead of Saturday's clash at the Memorial Stadium, with Accrington winning four of their past five competitive clashes against Bristol Rovers.

Bristol Rovers League Two form:

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Accrington Stanley League Two form:

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Team News

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Following his impressive start to life at Bristol Rovers, Yusuf Akhamrich has been called up to Morocco Under-23s for their matches against Ivory Coast this month.

The remainder of the Gas squad remains available for manager Evans, who could take top goalscorer Fabrizio Cavegn out of the XI this weekend.

Arriving from the bench at half time and helping Bristol Rovers to a comeback win at Gillingham, Kane Thompson-Sommers, Ryan De Havilland and Luke Thomas are all pushing for starts.

Looking to avoid a fourth straight match without scoring, Accrington could freshen up their attacking ranks at the Memorial Stadium.

Josh Woods and Isaac Sinclair might be set to drop out of the XI, with David Abimbola and Tyler Walton fighting to earn appearances from the start.

Bristol Rovers possible starting lineup:

Young; Senior, Balmer, Kilgour, Harbottle; De Havilland, Smallwood, Mola; Harrison, Thompson-Sommers, Thomas

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Wright; Matthews, Rawson, Love; O'Brien, Conneely, Martin, Brown; Abimbola, Whalley, Walton

We say: Bristol Rovers 2-0 Accrington Stanley

Experiencing a late-season revival, Bristol Rovers will be confident of easing past Accrington this weekend.

The Old Reds have been toothless in recent contests and could come up short once again at the Memorial Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.