Preview: Bristol Rovers vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

Bristol Rovers welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Memorial Stadium for Tuesday's EFL Trophy round of 16 fixture after both sides have not featured for at least nine days.

Neither club has had a fantastic campaign in their respective division, as they are battling relegation, with the Pirates three points above the League Two drop zone while the Pilgrims are six points above Rotherham United, who occupy 22nd in League One.

Match preview

The EFL Trophy has proven to be an area of reprieve for Rovers this season, as they have struggled in League Two, with the club currently occupying 20th, only three points above the relegation zone and Harrogate Town in 23rd.

The Pirates will take confidence from their last outing, as they earned three points in a convincing performance when they beat Shrewsbury Town 3-0.

Rovers will take confidence ahead of this fixture in the knowledge that they have already beaten Plymouth in this competition earlier in the campaign, emerging 1-0 victors.

That success helped the Gas on their way to a first-placed finish in Southern Section Group B with a standout eight points, before edging out Cambridge United in a penalty shootout during their last-32 clash.

Steve Evans may look at this fixture as the perfect opportunity to build on their win at the weekend and in preparation for their upcoming League Two game with Colchester United as they continue to battle against relegation.

Plymouth have seemingly turned a corner in recent weeks, as they are currently unbeaten in their last three league games, with the most recent result being an impressive 3-0 victory over Burton Albion.

This recent form has seen Tom Cleverley’s side climb out of the League One relegation zone, with their record in the division to this point being nine wins, three draws and 13 defeats, having played 25 fixtures.

Plymouth had to accept a second-placed finish in their EFL Trophy section thanks to their aforementioned loss to their upcoming foes, but they more than earned their last-16 spot with a gritty 1-0 win over Leyton Orient in their first knockout tie.

While Argyle lost in their last match against Rovers, fans will be confident in the knowledge they were unbeaten in the five games prior, as they won three and drew two.

Further confidence will be taken from their overall record against the hosts, as they have secured 41 victories from the 111 occasions they squared off, with Bristol Rovers winning 34.

Bristol Rovers EFL Trophy form:

W W W W

Bristol Rovers form (all competitions):

L L D L L W

Plymouth Argyle EFL Trophy form:

W W L W

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

W W L D D W

Team News

Cleverley will have a decision to make: keep the squad the same to continue their fine form or alter it ahead of their important League One clash with Peterborough, with it likely he may opt for the former due to the nine-day gap since their last fixture.

One alteration may be who starts in goal, with Luca Ashby-Hammond being given the nod due to this being a cup fixture, with Conor Hazard dropping to the bench.

However, both Julio Pleguezuelo and Alex Mitchell came off with respective calf and hip concerns against Burton Albion, although Cleverley was hopeful that the latter's change was just precautionary.

Rovers have the same conundrum as their visitors and may opt for the same decision by going with as strong a starting XI as possible for this game in preparation for their League Two fixture at the weekend as they continue their battle against relegation.

The Pirates will be without Promise Omochere due to injury, while there are still question marks over the fitness of Macauley Southam-Hales and Callum Morton, as they were absent in their victory over Shrewsbury.

However, Evans will have been pleased that Ellis Harrison returned to the matchday squad for their last fixture.

Bristol Rovers possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Senior, Lopata, Kilgour, Sparkes; Conteh, Lockyer, Cotterill; Forde, Cavegn, Thomas

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Galloway, Mitchell, Ross, Edwards; Mumba, Ralls, Boating, Amaechi; Pepple, Tolaj

We say: Bristol Rovers 0-2 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth should have too much quality for Rovers should both sides name their strongest possible starting XIs. The two sides will realise the importance this game has in preparing them for major weekend fixtures, as they look to remove any rustiness in preparation for them.

