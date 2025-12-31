Preview: Shrewsbury Town vs Bristol Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 31 Dec 2025 03:17 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 08:18

The Croud Meadow is set to be the backdrop for a relegation six-pointer in League Two when Shrewsbury Town welcome Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day.

The Shrews are desperate to put an end to their three-game losing streak on Thursday, while the Gas are looking for their first win under their new manager.

Match preview

Michael Appleton's Shrewsbury were demoted from League One at the end of 2024-25, and while they would have been hoping for an immediate return to the third tier, this season has not gone according to plan.

On Monday, the Shrews followed up a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Cheltenham Town with a narrow 1-0 loss on the road against Grimsby Town.

That latest disappointment has left Appleton's side 21st in the table, where their meagre tally of 19 points puts them just two above bottom-of-the-pile Harrogate Town at the campaign's halfway mark.

However, fans will be quietly confident of seeing their team boost their total on Thursday, considering that the hosts have lost just one of their last six games at the Croud Meadow, winning three and drawing the other two.

A crucial victory could see Shrewsbury leapfrog Crawley Town and move up to 20th, though anything less could cause them to slip down into the bottom two in a nightmare scenario.

Meanwhile, Rovers were also the victims of relegation from League One, and they too have found life in the fourth tier tougher than expected.

The Gas endured a dire 10-game losing streak in the league that led to the dismissal of then-boss Darrell Clarke after a 3-0 home defeat against Swindon Town on December 13, and the club have since appointed Steve Evans to turn things around.

With the former Rotherham United manager at the helm, the Pirates picked up a point on the road in a 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra, but quickly fell back to losing ways in the following two games, including a disheartening 3-2 beating by Bromley that saw Rovers take a two-goal lead.

Most recently, Evans's men were downed 2-0 by promoted club Barnet, a result that could have been worse had Mark Shelton not missed a penalty around the hour mark, and the Bristolians are now perilously close to the drop zone.

Rovers currently sit 22nd - just a single point above the foot of the table - and given that the visitors have lost six of their last seven away league games, supporters would be forgiven for feeling nervous.

Shrewsbury Town League Two form:

Shrewsbury Town form (all competitions):

Bristol Rovers League Two form:

Bristol Rovers form (all competitions):

Team News

Shrewsbury continue to be without striker Bradley Ihionvien, who has not featured since September, though John Marquis should be on hand to start at centre-forward, supported by Ismeal Kabia and Anthony Scully from out wide.

At the opposite end of the pitch, a back three of Luca Hoole, Tom Anderson and William Boyle look set to continue in front of shot-stopper Will Brook, hoping to keep their relegation rivals at bay.

As for Rovers, they are looking lighter than ideal up top with left-sided forward Promise Omochere is ruled out, while Ellis Harrison and Callum Morton are doubts.

In their absence, the Gas are likely to be led by a frontline of Fabrizio Cavegn, Ruel Sotiriou and Shaq Forde, now that the 21-year-old has served his red-card suspension.

Elsewhere, there is uncertainty about the fitness of right wing-back Macauley Southam-Hales, and Taylor Moore could start on the right of the defence if he is unavailable.

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Brook; Hoole, Anderson, Boyle; Sang, Perry, Ruffels, Clucas; Kabia, Marquis, Scully

Bristol Rovers possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Moore, Kilgour, Mola, Sparkes; Cotterill, McEachran, Conteh; Forde, Cavegn, Sotiriou

We say: Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury have struggled overall in 2025-26, but their recent home record has been strong, and they are unlikely to be beaten on their own turf in midweek.

Additionally, with Rovers in shocking form, the Shrews will see this clash as a golden opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the bottom two.

