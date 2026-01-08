Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Shrewsbury Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 08 Jan 2026 22:21

Aiming to extend their unbeaten run across all competitions to four matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Shrewsbury Town to Molineux in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves picked up a respectable point at the brand-new base of Everton last time out, whilst Salop's struggles continued at the bottom of League Two as the hectic festive period ended.

Match preview

For the first time during a woeful 2025-26 campaign, Wolves have managed to navigate three consecutive Premier League contests without defeat, sharing the spoils at the Hill Dickinson Stadium against Everton last time out.

Wednesday night on Merseyside witnessed a fiery encounter in which goalscorer Michael Keane and Jack Grealish were both sent off for the Toffees, helping the visitors find an equaliser through an emerging Black Country talent.

At just 18 years of age, Mateus Mane is the shining light for Wolves as they appear doomed for the end of their eight-year Premier League spell, with the midfielder netting in back-to-back top flight games.

Despite collecting a highly-commendable five points from their past three matches, Rob Edwards's men remain rooted to the very bottom of the Premier League rankings, a mammoth 14 points behind Nottingham Forest in the safety of 17th place.

Four-time winners of the FA Cup, Wolves can boast plenty of pedigree in this competition and will be looking to go further than last season, when they were knocked out at Bournemouth on penalties in the fifth round.

© Imago

After competing against the likes of Birmingham City and Wrexham in League One last season, Shrewsbury Town are plummeting rapidly towards non-league football, with the Shropshire side close to falling through the EFL trapdoor.

Salop have endured a concerning end to the festive period, going on a six-game winless run (D2 L4) in League Two before Sunday afternoon's scheduled clash at Salford City was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Last tasting fourth-tier success at home versus relegation rivals Newport County on November 15, Shrewsbury are languishing in 22nd place in the League Two standings ahead of this weekend's FA Cup test, just two points above the dreaded drop zone.

Head coach Michael Appleton is trying to remain positive as his side stare National League relegation in the face, with his side's only win in the past nine matches coming against fifth-tier Sutton United in the FA Cup on December 6.

This competition has brought about the only two competitive meetings between Wolves and Shrewsbury over the past decade, with Salop losing a fourth-round replay at Molineux in February 2019.

Wolverhampton Wanderers all competitions form:

L L L D W D

Shrewsbury Town FA Cup form:

W W

Shrewsbury Town all competitions form:

D D L L L L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Wolves have a number of injured players who will not be rushed back for an FA Cup clash, with the likes of Rodrigo Gomes (groin) and Toti Gomes (hamstring) on the sidelines.

A standout player for the Premier League strugglers when available, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is out because of a hamstring problem.

With backup goalkeeper Daniel Bentley nursing an ankle issue, Sam Johnstone is likely to replace Jose Sa in net for Edwards's men this weekend.

After making only six appearances for Shrewsbury so far this term, midfielder Harrison Biggins has been loaned out to fellow strugglers Newport.

Scoring a last-minute winner to book the Shrews' spot in the third round, Ismeal Kabia will be looking to upset the top-flight hosts on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Ojinnaka, Bueno, Mosquera; Doherty, Andre, Lopez, Chirewa, Moller Wolfe; Strand Larsen, Hwang

Shrewsbury Town possible starting lineup:

Brook; Hoole, Anderson, Boyle; Kabia, Perry, England, Clucas, McDermott; Lloyd, Marquis

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Shrewsbury Town

Buoyed from a host of promising Premier League results, Wolves will be confident of easing past the attentions of Shrewsbury this weekend.

A fourth-round spot is highly likely to be snapped up by the hosts, who are desperate for a positive distraction from their top-flight struggles.