Chelsea transfer news: Liam Rosenior eyes Strasbourg gem for starting XI

By Axel Clody | 27 Feb 2026 10:55

New Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is reportedly keeping a close eye on one of his former proteges at Strasbourg as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

The connection between Strasbourg and Chelsea was already strong in recent months, given that both clubs belong to the BlueCo group. That link could intensify further following Rosenior's appointment on the Blues bench this winter, having managed the Alsatian club for a year and a half.

Like many managers, Rosenior could be tempted to bring some of his former players to his new club. Given the relationship between Strasbourg and Chelsea, a deal would likely be straightforward to complete.

This winter, Rosenior already secured the return of Mamadou Sarr from his loan spell at the London club during the January transfer window. While the English boss will also be reunited with former striker Emanuel Emegha next season, with a transfer already finalised last summer, he reportedly has his sights set on another Strasbourg player.

Mike Penders' impressive development at Strasbourg

© Imago / Bildbyran

According to L'Equipe, Rosenior is closely monitoring goalkeeper Mike Penders.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea. Having established himself as first choice, the Belgian is enjoying an impressive season with 33 appearances, 39 goals conceded and nine clean sheets.

He has particularly improved his distribution under Rosenior, who considers the goalkeeper his 11th outfield player.

L'Equipe highlights his remarkable passing statistics: nobody touches the ball more in open play in Ligue 1, averaging 43 touches per match, and nobody completes more passes in open play either, with 31.8 per game, well ahead of second-placed Paris FC goalkeeper Obed Nkambadio on 24.9.

Rosenior counting on Penders at Chelsea

© Imago / PsnewZ

Rosenior is reportedly in need of a goalkeeper like Penders at Chelsea. He was full of praise for his shot-stopper while in charge at Strasbourg: "He is 20 years old, he is two metres tall, he makes superb saves. He has authority in the box, and he is exceptional with his distribution. His potential is almost frightening given how immense it is and how far he can go, but he must stay humble."

With the Belgian goalkeeper set to return to London at the end of his loan at Strasbourg this summer, could he become the Blues' new first-choice keeper?

It is a strong possibility, given that the London club, who notably tried to sign Mike Maignan recently, have been actively searching the market for a goalkeeper for several months. According to L'Equipe, "Rosenior is counting on him at Chelsea from next season."