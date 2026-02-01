Chelsea transfer news: Aaron Anselmino, Mamadou Sarr update as 'frontrunners' emerge for prospect

By Darren Plant | 01 Feb 2026 10:37

Chelsea are reportedly close to resolving the short-term futures of Aaron Anselmino and Mamadou Sarr.

Liam Rosenior is currently reflecting on Saturday's epic comeback win over West Ham United, the Blues overturning a two-goal half-time deficit to prevail by a 3-2 scoreline.

However, with five goals conceded in games with Crystal Palace, Napoli and the Hammers, there are obvious issues in the defence.

With Anselmino having been recalled from Borussia Dortmund and Sarr having previously worked under Rosenior at Strasbourg, both are natural options to spend the final four months of the campaign in West London.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a resolution is close to being found with both players.

© Imago

Will Anselmino move to Strasbourg?

A previous report had indicated that Anselmino was against a temporary switch to Strasbourg, where he would theoretically replace Sarr.

Instead, Romano says that the green light has been given for the young Argentine to make the loan move to Stade de la Meinau.

Romano emphasises that there was no chance of the 20-year-old returning to Dortmund due to the Bundesliga club suggesting in the past that they wanted to purchase the player.

Meanwhile, 'internal discussions' are said to be underway with regards to Sarr returning to Chelsea and taking his place in Rosenior's squad.

Sarr - who recently helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations - has made a total of 17 appearances for Strasbourg in 2025-26, many of which came under Rosenior.

His stock rose considerably during his time representing Senegal, the perception being that Chelsea feel that he is ready to try to make the transition to Premier League football.

© Imago / APL

A development that suits everyone?

Not quite. Strasbourg will feel like they are losing their best defender to benefit Chelsea, yet they were perhaps fortunate to immediately sign Sarr on loan soon after his permanent exit.

Nevertheless, Sarr will want to test himself at a higher level, while Anselmino should make more than the nine appearances that he made for Dortmund providing that he stays fit.

If Sarr returns to Chelsea, any deal for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet seems likely to be put on hold until the summer.