Preview: Bologna vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 01 Feb 2026 09:24 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 09:30

Finishing off Serie A's 23rd matchday with a clash at Stadio Dall'Ara, title hopefuls AC Milan will visit mid-table Bologna on Tuesday evening.

Last season's Coppa Italia finalists are set to meet again, with Milan aiming to extend a long unbeaten streak and the hosts still seeking their first home win this year.

Match preview

Milan may have dropped several points since the start of 2026, but they remain the closest challengers to city rivals Inter Milan in this season's title race.

Last week, the Rossoneri almost repeated November's home win over Roma, in which they scored against the run of play and relied on the goalkeeping of captain Mike Maignan to get over the line.

However, after spending most of the game on the front foot following Koni De Winter's headed opener, this time Roma did break Milan's stubborn resistance.

Maignan - who subsequently signed a new contract until 2031 - was eventually beaten from the penalty spot, but Max Allegri's men at least extended their unbeaten streak to 21 Serie A matches.

That sequence dates back to a shock opening-day defeat to Cremonese, and it represents the longest current run across Europe's top five leagues.

So, Milan's only losses since August have come in knockout competitions, versus Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana and a Coppa Italia exit to Lazio.

Of course, the Rossoneri were beaten by Bologna in last season's cup final, but they gained a measure of revenge in September, when Luka Modric scored his first Serie A goal to decide a close contest at San Siro.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Despite their recent rise to prominence, Bologna have won just one of the last 20 league meetings: a 2-1 victory at the Dall'Ara this time last year, which set the stage for their Coppa Italia triumph in Rome.

The feelgood factor from lifting their first major trophy for five decades has now diminished, as Vincenzo Italiano's team have nosedived down the standings since autumn turned to winter.

Bologna have won just one of their last 10 Serie A matches, losing six, and they now sit much closer to the bottom half than Italy's European places.

Last week's defeat in Genoa summed up their ailing fortunes: two goals ahead at half time, they fell apart when goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski was recklessly dismissed on his return from an injury layoff.

Conceding three times after the break - with the last blow being struck during stoppage time - has left the Emilian club in crisis and staring at a mid-table finish.

Thursday's win over Maccabi Tel Aviv at least provided some relief, while securing a high seeding in the Europa League's knockout playoffs, where Bologna will play SK Brann for a place in the last 16.

Now, the Rossoblu head home, aiming to end a five-game winless streak at the Dall'Ara - during that downturn, they have only picked up one point.

Bologna Serie A form:

L L D W L L

Bologna form (all competitions):

D W L D L W

AC Milan Serie A form:

W D D W W D

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Making the most of a light schedule - due to their absence from Europe - Milan will only be missing Santiago Gimenez on Tuesday.

Even without the Mexican striker, who has been sidelined for several weeks, Allegri has several forwards to choose from: Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Fullkrug, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao.

The latter pair have scored 15 league goals between them this season, while new boy Fullkrug recently got off the mark with the winner against Lecce.

Milan may even name an unchanged XI, but Bologna boss Italiano is set to rotate, having ended January with five games in 14 days. One enforced switch will see the suspended Skorupski drop out, to be replaced by Federico Ravaglia.

Defensive rock Jhon Lucumi is still sidelined by a hamstring injury, but the hosts have numerous attacking options available.

Top scorer Riccardo Orsolini was on target again in Thursday's Europa League win, and he should start in support of a lone striker.

Santiago Castro, Thijs Dallinga and Ciro Immobile will all vie to lead the line; the latter has previously scored eight league goals against Milan, but his last Serie A strike anywhere dates back to May 2024.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Zortea, Vitik, Heggem, Miranda; Freuler, Pobega; Orsolini, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Castro

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, De Winter; Saelemaekers, Ricci, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao

We say: Bologna 1-2 AC Milan

While Milan have been far from fluent, they are putting together an unexpected title challenge, partly thanks to a fine away record: no defeats and just eight goals conceded so far.

By contrast, Bologna are showing the strain of increased expectation, and they have proved unusually vulnerable at Stadio Dall'Ara.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.